3 Best Jordan Poole Landing Spots As Consecutive DNPs Give Rise To Trade Rumors

Jordan Poole‘s move to the New Orleans Pelicans in the offseason was expected to be a fresh start for the former NBA champion. After an underwhelming two seasons with the Washington Wizards, Poole seemed primed to be part of something more promising.

Unfortunately, this experiment also seems to have come to an end. Apart from the Pelicans’ poor performance this season, languishing at the bottom of the Western Conference table with a 12-37 record, the latest rumors suggest that New Orleans is ready to move on from Jordan Poole.

The Athletic’s Will Guillory noted that the Pelicans are likely to embrace a rebuild, prioritizing structuring the team around Derik Queen and Jeremiah Fears, adding that New Orleans may still retain some of its current star players as key foundational assets.

Although rumors had linked Jordan Poole with the Memphis Grizzlies in a potential deal involving Ja Morant, Guillory debunked this piece of information. Instead, while acknowledging Poole’s consecutive DNPs despite being healthy, he wrote:

“While this particular deal seems unlikely, there is a growing sentiment that the Pelicans would prefer to move one, if not both, of the contracts attached to Poole and Murray.”

This season, Poole is averaging 14.5 points and 3.1 assists per game while shooting 37.0% from the field and 33.6% from three-point range. While the trade interest in the market may be limited, with two years and $65.8 million left on his contract, we explore the four best landing spots for the former NBA champion.

Sacramento Kings

Proposed Trade Details

Sacramento Kings Receive: Jordan Poole

New Orleans Pelicans Receive: DeMar DeRozan, Dario Saric, Doug McDermott

This is a relatively low-impact deal for both teams. While it doesn’t necessarily move the needle for either, both teams may see some merit in making it.

For the Pelicans, acquiring DeMar DeRozan could have value as a reliable veteran with scoring upside at a considerably lower cost. Though DeRozan also has two years left on his contract, given that he only has a cap hit of $50.4 million during that period, and averages 19.1 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game on 50.5% shooting this season, the Pelicans may view this deal favorably.

Along with DeRozan, New Orleans would be acquiring Dario Saric and Doug McDermott, both of whom have virtually no rotational upside this season. Still, given that they are on expiring contracts, the Pelicans may benefit from clearing $7.6 million in cap space in the summer.

For the Kings, this deal effectively aligns with their own pursuit of a rebuild. With Sacramento expected to undergo a complete roster overhaul, acquiring Poole to pair with a handful of key rotation players may seem beneficial.

The low-pressure environment may suit Poole, who may have more freedom on the offensive end in such a scenario. Though it is unlikely for him to be a factor in winning, the Kings may still see value in the future cap flexibility they could gain from acquiring him.

Detroit Pistons

Proposed Trade Details

Detroit Pistons Receive: Jordan Poole

New Orleans Pelicans Receive: Tobias Harris, Marcus Sasser, 2027 second-round pick (BKN or DAL)

This trade scenario would see Jordan Poole join a drastically different environment compared to the previous one. While joining the Kings would imply being part of a rebuilding roster, being part of a title-contending squad like the Detroit Pistons‘ will demand more from him.

The Pelicans may only see benefit in doing this deal for the cap flexibility they gain from Tobias Harris‘ expiring contract, worth $26.6 million. Still, acquiring a young point guard in Marcus Sasser and a second-round pick may also seem worthwhile.

For the Pistons, acquiring Jordan Poole may have some value as a scoring boost. Currently, Detroit has been identified as a team in need of shooting and greater production off the bench. Although their record (34-11) indicates that they have been very successful in spite of these shortcomings, with title contention in mind, the Pistons may benefit from making an upgrade.

Poole is more than capable of providing instant offense. Although the potential reduction in role and playing time may impact his production, given the Pistons’ system, the former champion may still secure enough opportunities to contribute.

Miami Heat

Proposed Trade Details

Miami Heat Receive: Jordan Poole

New Orleans Pelicans Receive: Terry Rozier, Dru Smith

This trade scenario may be the most unlikely among the three, but the Miami Heat may perceive this deal as a last resort to make a scoring upgrade before the trade deadline.

The Heat have been one of the most actively mentioned teams ahead of the deadline. While they have been linked to superstar targets like Ja Morant, Miami is reportedly retaining its trade assets in an attempt to acquire Giannis Antetokounmpo.

While the Heat may be more likely to leverage Terry Rozier‘s expiring contract to bring Morant over to Miami, should these talks fall through, a backup target like Jordan Poole may prove worthwhile.

Though Poole’s defensive shortcomings may be a concern for Miami, given what he could provide offensively in the second unit, the Heat may see some merit in adding him to the rotation.

Overall, this deal may have more benefits for the Pelicans, who gain Rozier’s $26.6 million expiring contract and a reliable two-way guard in Dru Smith. With guaranteed cap flexibility, New Orleans can proceed with its rebuild.

Jordan Poole Likely To Be Packaged In A Trade

Jordan Poole’s contract value may suggest that moving him as an individual asset may seem reasonable, but as Guillory noted, the Pelicans are inclined to trade both Poole and Dejounte Murray.

Murray’s time in New Orleans has been brief but unfortunate. Since joining the team in the 2024-25 season, he has only appeared in 31 games, as an Achilles injury kept him sidelined last season and a large portion of this campaign.

According to the latest updates, Murray may not suit up for the Pelicans this season. Considering that he is owed $30.8 million this season, New Orleans may see more value in offloading his contract, especially if they pursue a rebuild.

The combined contract value of Poole and Murray’s contracts is $72.6 million. Realistically, this may not be easy to move considering their low trade value, but a potential three-team deal may seem like a more plausible approach.