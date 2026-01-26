Pelicans Were Reportedly “Aggressive” In Pursuing Ja Morant; Trade Offer Revealed

Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant has generated a considerable amount of trade interest in the past few weeks, primarily from teams like the Miami Heat and the Milwaukee Bucks. Although these trade rumors have faded as of late, a recent report indicates that the New Orleans Pelicans came very close to acquiring the two-time All-Star.

According to NBA insider Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson, the Pelicans made an “aggressive” attempt to pursue Ja Morant in a bid to rejuvenate their backcourt depth. He wrote:

“The NBA trade market is always a game of high-stakes poker, and lately, the cards have been flying between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Memphis Grizzlies. My sources tell me that the Pelicans have been aggressive in their pursuit of Ja Morant, looking to bring that Memphis grit down to the Big Easy.”

The link between the Pelicans and Morant is a new one, but by the looks of it, it is genuine. Apart from noting New Orleans’ interest in the Grizzlies’ guard, Robinson also revealed the Pelicans’ trade proposal to Memphis.

“From what I’m hearing, the Pelicans put a heavy-hitting offer on the table,” he added. “They were ready to move Jordan Poole and Dejounte Murray in exchange for Ja Morant and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.”

“It’s a massive ‘swing for the fences’ move. Adding Ja to a lineup with Zion Williamson would instantly make the Pels the most ‘Must-See TV’ team in the league. But the Pelicans didn’t stop there; they floated several other packages to see if Memphis would bite on depth and veteran presence.”

Robinson noted that some of the other packages the Pelicans sent across featured Poole and Kevon Looney, while another one featured Poole, Jordan Hawkins, and DeAndre Jordan.

Theoretically, a trade involving Jordan Poole and Dejounte Murray for Ja Morant and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope doesn’t seem like a bad deal, though Murray’s injury history may raise some concerns.

Still, Robinson concluded by acknowledging that trade talks eventually fell through, stating that Memphis demanded a first-round pick. Even though a protected one would have sufficed, the Pelicans weren’t willing to budge.

Would Ja Morant Thrive In New Orleans?

The Pelicans’ interest in Ja Morant is quite intriguing. Currently placed at the bottom of the Western Conference table, adding a player like Morant could certainly alter the franchise’s direction.

Although he has faced some challenges with consistency this season, Morant has been a solid contributor for the Grizzlies this season. With averages of 19.5 points and 8.1 assists per game on 41.0% shooting from the field, the two-time All-Star blends explosive athleticism with creative playmaking, making him a multifaceted offensive threat.

When paired with a versatile playmaking big man such as Derik Queen, a powerful paint presence like Zion Williamson, and a star-caliber wing in Trey Murphy III, New Orleans would have an impressive core on paper.

In theory, Morant’s playmaking ability would effectively bring out the best in the Pelicans’ players. However, acquiring the guard is also a risk, especially considering his inconsistent availability. Given how badly New Orleans has been struck by injury over the past two years, adding another injury-prone superstar may not be the wisest decision.

Additionally, the repercussions of trading Morant could also be significant for Memphis. With the latest reports suggesting that Jaren Jackson Jr. may request a trade if the Grizzlies embrace a rebuild, acquiring assets like Poole and Dejounte Murray may not serve much of a purpose.

At the current juncture, it doesn’t appear that Morant will part with the Grizzlies. With the guard expressing his loyalty to the team, and the team highlighting its comfort with retaining Morant, the trade rumors may slowly but surely die down.