Kawhi Leonard, Tyronn Lue, And Clippers React To Fan Having To “Eat His Tweet” After Team Goes 15-3

The Los Angeles Clippers blew out the Brooklyn Nets 126-89 at the Intuit Dome on Sunday to improve to 21-24 on the season. The Clippers are now 15-3 in their last 18 games, but their notching yet another win wasn’t the biggest talking point of the night.

With the Clippers coasting to victory against the Nets, fans seated in The Wall section hilariously broke into “Eat that tweet” chants. In case you are unaware, they were referring to a post put up on X by Clippers fan and analyst Robert Flom on Dec. 20, 2025.

“If they go 15-3 in any stretch this season will print and eat this tweet.”

If they go 15-3 in any stretch this season will print and eat this tweet — Robert Flom (@RichHomieFlom) December 21, 2025

Well, time to eat up. It wasn’t just the fans at the arena who remembered this. The Clippers’ social media team did, too.

A sign with this tweet was also held up in The Wall, and Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue was asked about it postgame. Lue had no idea what the sign was or about Flom’s post, and had a priceless reaction when he found out.

“They said exactly 15-3?” Lue asked, via Justin Russo. “… We gotta get him on camera then. Where’s he at? We gotta get him on camera. Tell him to call in… We gotta see it. Gotta go live!”

Flom has confirmed he will eat the tweet live on Monday’s episode of the Clips N Dip podcast. It starts at 5:30 PM PT. Be sure to tune in.

As one would expect, Kawhi Leonard, like Lue, had absolutely no idea about his. Leonard was also informed about it postgame and asked if he had any advice for Flom.

“He better try to see if he can eat something else,” Leonard said. “I don’t know how healthy that is for you.”

Classic Leonard. Former NBA player and current Clippers analyst Jim Jackson had some advice for Flom postgame, too.

“Just word of caution,” Jackson said. “Put a little water or something on that thing before you eat it. Just soften it up a little bit.”

John Collins, meanwhile, said Flom needed to get some fiber in his diet. While these three were kind enough to give some advice, Ivica Zubac hilariously refused to and stated he just wanted to see the video.

What’s perhaps most hilarious about all this is that the Clippers went on this 15-3 stretch right after Flom put up the post. They were 6-21 going into the game against the Los Angeles Lakers on Dec. 20, and Lue had stated they needed to go 35-20 the rest of the way. Like so many others, Flom scoffed at the comment. He couldn’t have imagined they would turn things around right away.

The Clippers beat the Lakers 103-88 that night and have been piling up wins since then. Leonard led the way here against the Nets with 28 points (9-17 FG), five rebounds, two assists, one steal, and one block.

The Clippers will take on the Utah Jazz next at the Delta Center on Tuesday at 10 PM ET. You’d expect them to get another win there.