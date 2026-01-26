Jaren Jackson Jr. Primed To Demand A Trade Amid Ja Morant Fiasco

The upcoming trade deadline could spell significant changes for the Memphis Grizzlies. While Ja Morant has been the primary figure in trade discussions involving the Grizzlies, sources indicate that Jaren Jackson Jr. could become a surprise candidate for a trade.

NBA insider Jake Weinbach recently reported that Jaren Jackson Jr. may demand a trade if the Grizzlies go down the rebuild route once Ja Morant is moved. He tweeted:

“Jaren Jackson Jr. is one of the dark horse candidates that could be moved ahead of the deadline this season. The Grizzlies still appear to view the two-time All-Star as a franchise cornerstone, but that feeling may not be mutual, especially if the organization were to part ways with fellow star Ja Morant and opt for a rebuild, something that Jackson likely wouldn’t prefer to partake in. Memphis’ stance on building around the 26-year-old forward could certainly change if ‘blown away’ by an offer in the next week or so.”

From Weinbach’s report, Jackson Jr.’s reason for demanding a trade would be justified in this context. At 26, the Grizzlies’ big man is on the verge of entering his prime. Having been a part of some competitive teams, being in a position to compete for a lottery pick might not align with his interests.

For the 2025-26 season, Jackson Jr. is averaging 18.9 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field and 36.3% from three-point range. Given his versatility on both ends of the floor, the 26-year-old may generate considerable trade interest in the market.

What Can The Grizzlies Get For Jaren Jackson Jr.?

Weinbach noted that the Grizzlies may perceive the former DPOY as the piece to build around. The sizable contract extension Memphis offered him seems to be a fairly solid indicator of their intentions. However, with the Grizzlies sitting in 12th place in the West and the drama surrounding Morant, a rebuild wouldn’t be the worst choice.

If Jaren Jackson Jr. requests a trade, the Grizzlies are likely to field some interesting offers for their big man. The Golden State Warriors could be among the many teams that could be interested in his skill set, especially due to their need for a reliable big man.

Jackson Jr. is set to have a cap hit of $35 million this season. To match this, the Warriors could formulate a package involving Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody, and Trayce Jackson-Davis. To sweeten the deal, mainly because of Kuminga’s current injury status, the Dubs could also include a first-round pick. This would have significant benefits for Memphis if they pursue a rebuild.

Similarly, even the Los Angeles Lakers have been presented as a potential trade destination.

Although Rich Paul’s trade idea received significant backlash, a trade package involving Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura, and Dalton Knecht could prove convincing enough for the Grizzlies to part with their 26-year-old center.

Another team that may show an interest in Jackson Jr. could be the Boston Celtics. Despite being shorthanded, the Celtics have been beyond impressive this season. With the opportunity to cement themselves as title contenders in time for Jayson Tatum‘s return, Boston could attempt to make a big splash at the trade deadline by acquiring Jackson Jr.

Boston’s trade assets aren’t necessarily impressive. However, a package featuring Anfernee Simons, Sam Hauser, and a first-round pick may prove quite convincing, primarily due to the value of Simons’ expiring contract, worth $27.6 million.

While such trades seem intriguing, it is important to note how dependent this scenario would be on Ja Morant being traded. With trade rumors surrounding the two-time All-Star coming to a grinding halt, the Grizzlies are quite likely to remain unchanged.