NBA Insider Is Confident Ja Morant Won’t Get Traded To The Bucks Or Heat

Speculation around Ja Morant has reached a familiar boiling point, but one prominent NBA voice believes the noise is getting ahead of reality. Speaking on ESPN’s Hoop Collective podcast, insider Tim Bontemps made it clear he does not expect Morant to land with either the Milwaukee Bucks or the Miami Heat, despite both teams being heavily linked in recent weeks.

“As I’ve said in the past, in the wake of the Luka Doncic trade, I’ve stopped saying ‘never’ about things. But I feel confident that Ja Morant will not be a Heat and will not be a Buck. I don’t believe he’s going to Miami, and I don’t believe he’s going to Milwaukee.”

Those comments arrive after a stretch where Morant trade chatter finally crossed into new territory. For the first time, the Memphis Grizzlies were reported by Shams Charania to be open to listening to offers. That shift coincided with growing frustration around Morant’s on-court struggles, reported tension with the coaching staff, and visible moments of sideline emotion that fed the rumor mill.

Milwaukee was quickly floated as a possible destination, largely because of its desperation to find a true co-star next to Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Heat followed for familiar reasons: a long-standing reputation for chasing stars and a clear need for a dynamic point guard. Even the Sacramento Kings surfaced as a dark-horse team monitoring the situation.

Off the court, the optics did Morant no favors. During the NBA Global Games in Berlin, he was spotted in a heated exchange with a teammate, a moment that spread quickly online. Shortly after, reports emerged that Morant had purchased a $3.2 million home in Miami, further fueling speculation that a South Beach move was already in motion.

Then came the London stop of the Global Games, and with it, a reminder of why teams remain cautious about writing him off. Morant responded with a strong performance, putting up 24 points and 13 assists, and followed it by reiterating his desire to stay in Memphis, describing himself as a loyal player who wants to make things work where he is.

Still, this has objectively been the worst season of his career. Morant is averaging 19.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 7.8 assists, while shooting just 40.7% from the field and 23.5% from three. The explosiveness flashes, but the consistency has not followed. For a player once viewed as a potential face of the league, that gap has been glaring.

That context is why Bontemps’ confidence matters. Trading for Morant is not just about talent. It is about timing, money, culture, and risk. Neither Miami nor Milwaukee appears positioned to absorb all of that without gutting their cores or reshaping their identities midseason.

For now, the noise continues. But despite the rumors, the house in Miami, and the sideline moments caught on camera, league insiders closest to the situation believe Morant’s future is still far more likely to be decided in Memphis than in South Beach or Milwaukee.