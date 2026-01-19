How Close Are These 7 NBA Superstars To Missing All-NBA Eligibility?

The NBA’s 65-game requirement has turned the All-NBA race into a nightly attendance war. It’s not enough to be elite for two months, or to stack monster stat lines when available. If a star doesn’t reach 65 games played, the league wipes them off the ballot for All-NBA and most major awards, no matter how ridiculous their per-game numbers look.

That one rule has completely changed how the season feels. Every rest night gets debated. Every “day-to-day” tag hits like a warning siren. One two-week absence can flip a player from safe to sweating, because once a superstar burns through those 17 allowable missed games in an 82-game season, there’s no margin left.

For the league’s biggest names, this is where it gets tense. The talent is obvious, the stats are loud, and the resumes would normally speak for themselves. But the calendar doesn’t care. The only question now is simple: how close are these superstars to falling short of All-NBA eligibility?

1. Jaylen Brown

Games Remaining: 14

Jaylen Brown is basically living the dream in the 65-game era: play almost every night, stack numbers, and let everyone else trip over the rule.

He’s played 38 games, and he’s putting up 29.7 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 4.8 assists on 49.1% from the field and 36.7% from three. That’s not “nice season,” that’s “I’m kicking the door down for All-NBA” production.

The Celtics have played 41 games and sit at 26-15, which matters because winning still drives a ton of voting behavior even when people pretend it doesn’t. And this is where I’ll plant my flag: if Brown keeps flirting with 30 a night while the Celtics stay near the top of the East, voters are going to reward him in the All-NBA Teams. He’s not doing empty calories. He’s doing top-option scoring with real pressure attached.

Availability is the quiet cheat code here. The league basically created a new separator, and Brown is using it like a weapon. Other stars are missing chunks, ramping back, sitting one end of a back-to-back, and suddenly their awards case is hanging by a thread. Brown can still miss 14 more games and be fine. That is a massive cushion, and it lets Boston manage him without turning every decision into a crisis.

Also, the way the All-NBA conversation usually goes is simple: do you have superstar numbers, are you on a winning team, and did you actually play? Brown checks all three right now. Plenty of players have better “peak” arguments, but the rule punishes peaks if you only show up 55 times.

If I’m projecting it today, Brown is trending toward the safest All-NBA resume of anyone on this list. Not because he’s the best player here, but because he’s combining production and availability while the rule is torching everybody else.

2. Luka Doncic

Games Remaining: 9

Luka Doncic is the funniest case on the list because his stats scream MVP-level chaos, but his body is clearly trying to turn the season into a survival show. He’s played 33 games and is averaging 33.3 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 8.6 assists, with 46.4% shooting and 33.7% from three. That’s video game stuff.

The Lakers have played 41 games and are 25-16, so Luka has missed eight already, meaning he can only miss nine more the rest of the way. That sounds like a decent buffer, until you remember we’re just at the halfway point. Nine more missed games disappear fast when you get one real injury, not even a catastrophic one, just a normal star injury that costs two weeks.

And yeah, the injury noise is real. He’s been out recently with left groin soreness, and that’s the kind of thing that lingers if you keep trying to play through it. The Lakers are also in that awkward zone where they want wins now, but they also can’t afford a Luka season that turns into “we protected him for April but lost his eligibility in January.” That’s the new reality.

Here’s my take: Luka should not chase eligibility like it’s life or death, but the Lakers do need to think long-term. If he misses one more random game here and there, fine. But if this turns into a pattern, the math tightens quickly. The wild part is that he’s such a walking headline that he could be First Team All-NBA and MVP on pure dominance, yet the rule doesn’t care. It’s cold-blooded.

If he stays on the floor, he’s a lock. If the groin turns into a month-long thing, it gets uncomfortable fast. Luka still has room, but the runway is not endless anymore.

3. Nikola Jokic

Games Remaining: 6

Nikola Jokic is basically the poster child for why this rule makes fans nervous. When he plays, he’s unstoppable. When he gets hurt (which almost never happens), the entire awards race shifts like somebody hit a reset button.

He’s played 32 games and is averaging 29.6 points, 12.2 rebounds, and 11.0 assists on 60.5% from the field and 43.5% from three. That is completely absurd efficiency for that level of usage and playmaking.

The Nuggets have played 43 games and are 29-14, so Jokic has already missed 11. That leaves him with only six more he can miss and still hit 65. And the problem is obvious: He suffered a hyperextended left knee and a timeline that wipes out basically all of January.

If that holds, the math gets brutal immediately, because you’re not talking about “six more,” you’re talking about “can he even get back in time to play enough.”

This is where the rule feels like it’s punishing the wrong thing. Jokic is not ducking games. He’s not resting because he’s bored. He got hurt. But the awards don’t care why, and that’s the part that could get messy in a season where he’s clearly playing like the best player alive again.

If he misses the month and comes back rolling, he still might have a path, but it becomes a must-play sprint the rest of the way. And that’s dangerous because it encourages teams to push stars back sooner than they should.

My opinion, if Jokic ends up at 63-64 games and doesn’t qualify, the league is going to eat a ton of backlash. Because nobody watching basketball thinks he suddenly stopped being an All-NBA player. He just got caught by the calendar.

4. Giannis Antetokounmpo

Games Remaining: 3

Giannis Antetokounmpo is in that danger zone where you don’t feel it until suddenly you do. He’s played 27 games and is averaging 28.8 points, 9.5 rebounds, and 5.5 assists, with a ridiculous 64.7% from the field.

The Bucks have played 41 games and are 17-24, which already makes the whole season feel a little tense. Add the 65-game math and it’s even worse: Giannis has missed 14 already, so he can only miss three more.

A big chunk of that came from a calf issue. He returned from an eight-game absence due to a calf injury in November, and that’s exactly the kind of “not season-ending but annoying” injury that can wreck eligibility. When you miss eight early, you basically spend the rest of the year playing catch-up.

Here’s where I’m blunt: the Bucks being under .500-ish makes this way more toxic. If you’re cruising near the top, you can justify careful rest and still feel good. If you’re fighting just to stabilize, you’re tempted to run Giannis every night. And that’s how little things become big things.

Giannis still has a path, but it’s tight. Three games are nothing. That’s one random tweak, one sickness week, one “we’re sitting him for precaution” stretch, and now you’re sweating.

If he wants All-NBA, he basically has to live on the court the rest of the way. And for a guy whose whole game is physical violence at the rim, that’s a scary ask.

5. Victor Wembanyama

Games Remaining: 3

Same number as Giannis, but the vibe is different because Victor Wembanyama’s season has already had multiple “uh oh” moments. He’s played 28 games and is putting up 24.5 points, 10.9 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 2.6 blocks, shooting 51.6% from the field and 38.2% from three. Yeah, read that again. A near-elite rim protector who also shoots like that is unfair.

The Spurs have played 42 games and are 29-13, so Wemby has also missed 14. That leaves three more. The problem is he’s already dealt with a knee scare. An MRI showed no ligament damage after a hyperextended knee, but he still missed a game, and the whole thing screamed “precaution.”

And the Spurs are good. Like, legitimately good. That matters because Wemby has a real Defensive Player of the Year case on top of All-NBA talk, but the rule applies there too. If he falls short, the voters don’t get to “do the right thing.” They just cross him off.

The same happened last season, where Wemby was a lock to earn his first Defensive Player of the Year award, and a blood clot cut his season short and ended his chances. This year, he is clearly coming back for redemption.

The Spurs also just watched him drop 39 in a win over the Timberwolves, so it’s not like he’s limping around playing mediocre basketball. He’s dominant. The issue is simply how many games he can afford to miss from here. And with a big man, especially a freaky tall one, the league is always going to be cautious with anything lower-body related.

My take: the Spurs should prioritize April and May over awards. But if Wemby misses eligibility by a couple games after playing like a monster, that’s going to feel like the rule is stealing a season from the fans. Because he’s one of the few guys who makes people stop scrolling and actually watch.

6. LeBron James

Games Remaining: 0

This is the harshest one, because there’s no cushion at all. LeBron James has played 24 games and is averaging 22.6 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 6.9 assists on 50.9% shooting.

The Lakers have played 41 games, which means LeBron has already missed 17. That’s the entire allowance. He cannot miss another game if he wants to reach 65.

The reason is pretty clear. He missed the start of the season with sciatica. Once you lose that many early, the rest of the year becomes a perfect-attendance challenge, and that’s almost impossible in the modern NBA, especially for a 40-year-old superstar whose body has already carried a lifetime of miles.

This is where I’ll be real: I don’t think LeBron should care about this if the goal is a deep run. Awards are cool, but the Lakers need him healthy in the games that actually matter. If that means he finishes at 62 games and misses All-NBA, so be it.

But the rule still creates a weird pressure point. Every time he sits, it’s not just “rest.” It’s “you just lost eligibility.” That’s a loud consequence, and it changes the conversation around him instantly.

If he somehow threads the needle and plays basically every game the rest of the way, it’ll be impressive. I just don’t think that’s the smart bet. Not with his age and with the Lakers trying to manage an entire roster.

7. Joel Embiid

Games Remaining: -1

Yep, negative. That’s the reality. Joel Embiid has played 22 games, and the 76ers have played 40, so he’s already missed 18. By the normal math, he’s already out.

Stat-wise, he’s still a monster when he’s out there: 24.0 points, 6.9 rebounds, 3.3 assists, plus 1.2 blocks, and he’s getting to the line with 85.5% free-throw shooting. But again, the rule does not care. You can be amazing in 60 games, and it won’t matter.

The context is what you’d expect. Reports around the 76ers have framed this season as a comeback arc after knee trouble and a rocky start, with missed time early and then better rhythm as the year went on. The ugly part is that the awards window doesn’t wait for your body to cooperate.

Now, there is one potential loophole: players can file an “Extraordinary Circumstances Challenge” in certain cases. That doesn’t mean Embiid gets a free pass, it just means there’s a mechanism to argue it. Still, if we’re being honest, relying on a challenge is not where you want to be. That’s basically praying the league bails you out.

My opinion: Embiid’s All-NBA path this year should be treated as dead unless he goes on a miracle run of availability and the league rules in his favor. The real win for the 76ers is getting him right for the postseason, not chasing a regular-season checkbox.

Other Superstars In Danger

Even if they’re not in the “red alert” tier like LeBron and Embiid, a few other big names are quietly getting pulled into the same math problem. The rule is simple, you can miss 17 games max in an 82-game season if you want to reach 65, and once you’ve burned a chunk of that cushion, every little ankle tweak suddenly feels expensive.

Zion Williamson (Pelicans): Games Remaining: 0. He’s played 28 games, and the Pelicans have played 45, so Zion has already hit the 17-missed limit. One more absence and the eligibility is gone.

Kawhi Leonard (Clippers): Games Remaining: 6. He’s at 30 games played with the Clippers sitting at 18-23, and he’s currently dealing with a knee contusion on top of earlier ankle/foot issues. This is the kind of season where a “day-to-day” week can quietly turn into an All-NBA problem.

Jalen Brunson (Knicks): Games Remaining: 12. He’s played 37 games, the Knicks have played 42, and he’s still producing like an All-NBA guard. He’s not in panic mode yet, but he’s also not sitting random nights anymore without consequences.

Stephen Curry (Warriors): Games Remaining: 7. He’s played 33 games with the Warriors at 24-19, so the cushion is already getting thin. Any two-week tweak and the All-NBA case starts needing perfect attendance the rest of the way.