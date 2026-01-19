Jaren Jackson Jr. Wants Clarity On The Grizzlies’ Direction Before Deciding His Future

Jaren Jackson Jr. wants clarity as Grizzlies face looming franchise reset.

Vishwesha Kumar
4 Min Read
Memphis Grizzlies forward/center Jaren Jackson Jr. (8) reacts during the first quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder at FedExForum.
Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

The Memphis Grizzlies are standing at an uncomfortable crossroads, and the uncertainty surrounding Ja Morant is now beginning to spill over toward the rest of the roster. At the center of that tension is Jaren Jackson Jr., a player long viewed as a pillar of the franchise but one who, according to league insiders, wants clarity before fully committing to whatever comes next.

Speaking on ESPN’s Hoop Collective podcast, NBA insider Tim MacMahon pushed back on the growing assumption that Jackson is actively looking for the exit.

“I poked around a little bit about the Jaren Jackson Jr. situation and, my understanding is he doesn’t necessarily want out. There have been people around the league who have suggested that’s the case. I’m told that’s not necessarily true. He just wants to understand what the plan is.”

“What Jaren Jackson Jr. wants, just like what Ja wants, might not, might not end up mattering in the end. This might be step-by-step a complete teardown of the Memphis Grizzlies.”

That distinction matters. Jackson is not pounding the table for a trade, but he is clearly paying attention. With Memphis sitting 10th in the Western Conference at 18–23 and trade rumors swirling around Morant, the Grizzlies’ direction feels less defined than it has in years. For a player entering his prime, uncertainty can be just as destabilizing as losing.

On the court, Jackson continues to do his part. He is averaging 18.8 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 1.5 blocks while shooting 48.1% from the field and 37.1% from three. Those numbers reflect a player who has grown offensively without sacrificing his defensive identity. He remains one of the league’s most versatile bigs, capable of anchoring a defense while spacing the floor on the other end.

That two-way profile is exactly why rival teams are monitoring him closely. Jackson fits almost any roster construction, whether it is a contender needing rim protection or a retooling team searching for a long-term centerpiece. He does not need the offense built around him to impact winning, which only increases his value if Memphis ever decides to listen.

That value has already sparked speculative conversations elsewhere, including in Los Angeles. Recently, Rich Paul floated a hypothetical idea on his podcast involving Jackson and Austin Reaves, suggesting that such a framework could benefit the Los Angeles Lakers. The discussion was not tied to any official talks or league channels, but it was enough to stir conversation online.

Lakers fans were quick to dismiss the idea, viewing it as unrealistic and unnecessary given Reaves’ importance to the team’s core. Behind the scenes, reports suggest the Lakers’ front office was less amused. There is growing frustration within the organization over Paul publicly inserting himself into speculative roster conversations, particularly those involving players under team control.

For now, the Grizzlies insist he is part of their future. But futures in the NBA are fragile things. If the organization chooses to pivot away from Morant, it becomes harder to sell a vision built on continuity. Jackson is not asking for a trade, but he is asking for honesty.

And in a season defined by ambiguity, that may be the hardest thing for Memphis to provide.

TAGGED:
ByVishwesha Kumar
Vishwesha Kumar is a staff writer for Fadeaway World from Bengaluru, India. 
