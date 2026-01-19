2026 NBA All-Star Starters Revealed: LeBron James And Kevin Durant Miss Out

The NBA officially unveiled the 2026 All-Star starters, and while the selections are packed with star power and emerging faces of the league, two familiar names were conspicuously absent. For the first time in more than two decades, LeBron James will not start the All-Star Game. Joining him on the outside looking in is Kevin Durant, marking a symbolic shift toward a new era.

2026 NBA All-Star starters for the Eastern Conference:

– Giannis Antetokounmpo

– Jalen Brunson

– Cade Cunningham

– Tyrese Maxey

– Jaylen Brown

The East is headlined by Giannis Antetokounmpo, and there was never much suspense here. Giannis is putting together yet another dominant season, averaging 28.8 points, 9.5 rebounds, and 5.5 assists. Even as the Milwaukee Bucks struggle for consistency, none of that has been on him. This marks Giannis’ 10th All-Star selection, a testament to his sustained excellence.

Jalen Brunson continues to justify every bit of his rise with the New York Knicks. Averaging 28.2 points and 6.1 assists, Brunson has been the engine behind New York’s success, including their NBA Cup victory earlier this season. This is his third All-Star nod, and it feels earned rather than sentimental.

One of the biggest statements in the East belongs to Cade Cunningham. Cunningham’s leap has been massive, posting 25.9 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 9.6 assists per game while leading the Detroit Pistons to the top of the conference. His second All-Star selection signals that Detroit’s rebuild has officially arrived.

Tyrese Maxey earns another starting spot after taking full control of the Philadelphia 76ers‘ offense. With Joel Embiid managing injuries, Maxey has stepped up as the unquestioned leader, averaging 30.3 points and 6.7 assists. This is his second All-Star appearance, and it feels like the first of many.

Rounding out the East is Jaylen Brown, who has carried the Boston Celtics through adversity. With Jayson Tatum sidelined for the season, Brown has responded with MVP-level production, averaging 29.7 points and keeping Boston among the top seeds. This is his fifth All-Star selection.

2026 NBA All-Star starters for the Western Conference:

– Nikola Jokic

– Luka Doncic

– Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

– Stephen Curry

– Victor Wembanyama

Out West, the standard-bearer remains Nikola Jokic. The best player in the world is flirting with history again, averaging 29.6 points, 12.2 rebounds, and 11.0 assists. It is his ninth straight All-Star selection. There is some uncertainty due to injury, and if the Denver Nuggets opt for caution, Jokic could be replaced, but his selection was unavoidable.

Luka Doncic has been spectacular for the Los Angeles Lakers, averaging 33.3 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 8.6 assists. He has kept Los Angeles competitive in a crowded Western Conference, earning his seventh All-Star selection.

The reigning MVP and Finals MVP, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, continues to dominate. Averaging 31.8 points for the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder, Shai has Oklahoma City positioned as the favorite to repeat. This marks his sixth All-Star appearance.

Even as the Golden State Warriors hover in mediocrity, Stephen Curry remains box office. His 27.6 points per game earn him a 13th All-Star selection, a reminder of his longevity and enduring pull.

The final Western starter, and perhaps the most telling, is Victor Wembanyama. Averaging 24.5 points, 10.9 rebounds, and 2.6 blocks, Wembanyama has accelerated the rise of the San Antonio Spurs. This is his second All-Star selection, and it came at the expense of Anthony Edwards, who lost out on a tiebreaker.

Two Big Names Miss Out

LeBron James’s absence from the starting lineup ends a historic 21-year run. A slow start and 14 missed games hurt his case, though his recent form suggests he will still be named as a reserve. Kevin Durant, despite strong play with the Houston Rockets, also fell short.

The 2026 starters reflect a league in transition. The legends are still here, but the future has officially taken center stage.