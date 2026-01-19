Kyrie Irving Reportedly Left The Cetlics After Fans Started Booing Him

Marcus Morris reveals moment Kyrie Irving mentally checked out of Boston.

Vishwesha Kumar
4 Min Read
Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving (11) during the first half against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum.
Mandatory Credit: Justin Ford-Imagn Images

The story of Kyrie Irving leaving the Boston Celtics has been debated for years, often framed around chemistry issues, leadership questions, or on court struggles. But according to former teammate Marcus Morris, the real turning point was far more personal. It was the moment Celtics fans began booing Irving.

Speaking on the Marcus Morris Code podcast, Morris offered a blunt and revealing account of how things shifted.

“Last time I was on a team with a superstar, and they booed him, he never got back right. With Kyrie in Boston, that’s why he wanted to leave. Nobody really realized why Kyrie wanted to leave. I remember playing, I don’t know what game it was, and they were booing the shit out of him.”

“As soon as that happened, his whole energy changed. It was more so that he felt disrespected. You know what I’m saying? But I understood it. You’re playing in Boston. It’s a standard. When you see that type of shit, when they start booing you, and you’re already on the fence about leaving or staying, come on, bro. I’m out. I’m out for sure now.”

Irving’s Boston chapter began with enormous promise. He arrived in a blockbuster trade in the summer of 2017 after requesting a move from the Cleveland Cavaliers. The roster looked stacked. A rookie Jayson Tatum, a rising Jaylen Brown, veterans like Marcus Morris, Marcus Smart, and Al Horford, and the return of Gordon Hayward were supposed to form the core of the East’s next powerhouse. Hayward’s horrific leg injury in the opening game derailed that plan early, but Boston still thrived.

Even when Irving missed the 2018 playoffs due to injury, the Celtics made a stunning run to the Eastern Conference Finals, pushing LeBron James and Cleveland to seven games. That success only raised expectations further. When Irving and Hayward returned the following season, Boston was viewed as a title favorite.

Instead, everything unraveled. Too many voices. Too many roles overlapping. The veteran core clashed with the young stars. Chemistry never stabilized. Despite Irving publicly telling fans he planned to re-sign, the season ended in disappointment. Boston finished fourth in the East at 49-33, then collapsed against the Milwaukee Bucks in the second round after winning Game 1 and losing the next four.

That was the end. Irving left for the Brooklyn Nets, and the relationship between him and Celtics fans turned openly hostile. Since then, Irving has flipped off the crowd, stomped on the Celtics logo, and embraced the villain role every time he returns to TD Garden.

Marcus Morris’ comments add a crucial layer to that story. Kyrie Irving did not just leave because the fit failed. He left because, in his mind, the city turned on him. Once that happened, there was no repairing the bond.

ByVishwesha Kumar
Vishwesha Kumar is a staff writer for Fadeaway World from Bengaluru, India. 
