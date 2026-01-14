4 Best Trade Packages For Jaren Jackson Jr.: Do The Warriors Have The Most Convincing Offer?

The Memphis Grizzlies appear to be on the verge of a major roster overhaul, especially with rumors surrounding Ja Morant gaining more traction. Amid these, however, the Grizzlies have also seen Jaren Jackson Jr. generate significant trade interest, presenting a new path to pursue a rebuild.

Jaren Jackson Jr. has positioned himself as an elite shot-blocking and floor-spacing big man. While boasting unique mobility, the Grizzlies’ big man also possesses a versatile offensive skill set, making him a tremendous asset on a title-contending roster.

Currently, Memphis isn’t poised to make a title charge. With a 17-22 record for the season, the team is barely hanging on to tenth place, effectively keeping their hopes of making a postseason run alive. However, given the team’s 4-6 record over the last 10 games, it is more likely for the team to continue dropping.

For the 2025-26 season, Jaren Jackson Jr. is averaging 18.5 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field and 36.1% from three-point range. Given that he has the potential to transform a team into a contender, we explore four teams that could present the most convincing offers to acquire him.

Boston Celtics

Proposed Trade Details

Boston Celtics Receive: Jaren Jackson Jr.

Memphis Grizzlies Receive: Anfernee Simons, Sam Hauser, 2031 first-round pick

For the Boston Celtics, acquiring Jaren Jackson Jr. addresses one of their most pressing roster concerns: the big man position.

With the departures of Kristaps Porzingis and Al Horford this offseason, the Celtics’ big man depth was decimated. Although Boston has seen the likes of Luka Garza and Neemias Queta step up this season, they could benefit from an upgrade.

Jackson Jr. could be the missing piece in the puzzle for Boston. His abilities as a rim protector would prove valuable for a team like Boston, which is currently lacking in that department. Additionally, when considering the Celtics’ perimeter-heavy offensive system, having a floor spacing big man like Jackson Jr. proves extremely worthwhile.

Currently, Boston is on track to make a playoff appearance. With Jayson Tatum also ramping up for a return, adding another star big man could transform the Celtics into title contenders.

For the Grizzlies, on the other hand, this deal is a means of kick-starting their rebuild. By acquiring Anfernee Simons‘ $27.6 million contract and a first-round pick, Memphis gains the salary cap flexibility to make moves next season. With Morant also potentially on the way out, re-upping on Simons also becomes an intriguing possibility.

Atlanta Hawks

Proposed Trade Details

Atlanta Hawks Receive: Jaren Jackson Jr.

Memphis Grizzlies Receive: Kristaps Porzingis, Vit Krejci, 2030 first-round pick

This trade proposal may prove to be the most interesting one on this list. The Atlanta Hawks were closely linked with Anthony Davis in trade talks following the blockbuster deal to send Trae Young to Washington. Although trade interest in Davis has waned since the big man sustained an injury, the Hawks may still consider making upgrades.

On this note, acquiring Jaren Jackson Jr. may prove to be ideal. When considering his skill set, he essentially plays the same role as Porzingis, with his age and availability being the only differentiating factors. Given that the Hawks intend to build around Jalen Johnson, adding a talented big man to pair with the star forward could help.

For the Grizzlies, this deal has some upside, as they would be acquiring Porzingis and Vit Krejci.

Despite his unavailability, Porzingis is averaging 17.1 points and 5.1 rebounds this season, positioning him as a reliable contributor. While there is value in this, the Grizzlies may be more interested in his expiring contract worth $30.7 million and the salary cap flexibility they could gain next season by acquiring him.

Meanwhile, Krejci has positioned himself as a reliable combo guard, averaging 10.1 points and 2.3 rebounds per game on 47.3% shooting from the field and 43.6% from three-point range. Emerging as a capable perimeter threat, and with three years left on his contract, Memphis may see merit in retaining him as a low-cost asset in the rotation.

Golden State Warriors

Proposed Trade Details

Golden State Warriors Receive: Jaren Jackson Jr.

Memphis Grizzlies Receive: Jonathan Kuminga, Buddy Hield, Trayce Jackson-Davis

In theory, Jaren Jackson Jr. could be an ideal fit in the Warriors’ rotation. As an athletic big man with floor spacing upside, he can seamlessly fit into the team’s offensive schemes. When also factoring in his defensive upside, he presents a lot of value to a team in need of a reliable starting center.

For the most part, Jackson Jr. would be playing a similar role to Horford. Due to his youth, the Warriors may also rely on the former DPOY to be a greater contributor on both ends of the floor on some occasions.

As beneficial as the trade could be for Golden State, the Grizzlies may stand to gain more from it.

Considering that the franchise could be undergoing a rebuild, adding talented pieces to restructure the core would become a priority. With Jonathan Kuminga‘s addition, the Grizzlies could be acquiring the future face of their franchise.

Despite his underwhelming performance this season, averaging 11.8 points and 6.2 rebounds per game, Kuminga possesses the potential and ability to become a star. Memphis may see good reason to invest in his potential.

Aside from Kuminga, the Grizzlies would also acquire Buddy Hield and Trayce Jackson-Davis. Hield’s perimeter shooting, though poor this season, has been historically reliable. With averages of 7.2 points per game on 41.5% shooting from the field and 32.4% from three-point range this season, Memphis may see reason to give him more minutes in the rotation.

Meanwhile, Jackson-Davis has proven himself as a serviceable big man in the rotation. Given that he is averaging 4.5 points and 3.7 rebounds per game, the athletic center could carve out a role for himself in Memphis.

Los Angeles Clippers

Proposed Trade Details

Los Angeles Clippers Receive: Jaren Jackson Jr.

Memphis Grizzlies Receive: John Collins, Derrick Jones Jr., 2031 first-round pick

For all intents and purposes, this trade package may be the least likely in this list. Still, the benefits are quite noteworthy.

For the Clippers, acquiring Jaren Jackson Jr. fulfills the need for a third star. When factoring in Kawhi Leonard‘s recurring injuries and the pressing need for offensive production in his absence, having a reliable two-way player like Jackson could prove necessary.

Acquiring the 26-year-old also makes the Clippers a far more competitive unit. When factoring in the team’s postseason aspirations, even with a 16-23 record, adding a player like Jackson Jr. could be a turning point in their season.

From Memphis’ point of view, this trade essentially brings over rebuilding assets. Both John Collins and Derrick Jones Jr. have value as rotation pieces, especially considering that Jackson Jr.’s hypothetical departure could create a vacancy for another big man.

Given Collins’ $26.5 million expiring contract and Jones Jr.’s short-term deal, the Grizzlies may have their sights set on clearing up cap space for the future. However, Collins’ averages of 13.1 points and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 54.6% from the field and 41.2% from three-point range may earn him meaningful playing time.

Similarly, Jones Jr. has earned the reputation of being an elite two-way wing. When factoring in his value as a veteran, along with averages of 10.4 points, 2.6 rebounds, 0.8 steals, and 1.1 blocks per game this season, Memphis stands to gain some impressive assets in this trade scenario.

The Warriors Could Present The Best Offer

With the possibility of acquiring Jonathan Kuminga, the Grizzlies may view the Warriors’ trade package most favorably on paper.

The rationale is simple. With Jaren Jackson Jr. and Ja Morant on the way out, Memphis will effectively begin with a clean slate. While already boasting two talented young players in Cedric Coward and Zach Edey, the Grizzlies can strengthen their core by bringing in a star-caliber wing like Kuminga.

A new trio could present exciting opportunities for Memphis’ future, especially in light of the team’s performance this season.

Trade rumors surrounding Kuminga have been rampant this season. Although reports have indicated that Golden State could retain him past the trade deadline, it has become clear that his time in the Bay Area will come to an end.

Given that the Grizzlies are also presenting an enticing offer to the Warriors, both parties may mutually benefit from making a deal.