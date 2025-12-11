Boston Celtics Should Acquire Jaren Jackson Jr.; Trade Scenario Looks Perfect For Both Teams

The Boston Celtics were expected to be one of the weakest teams in the league heading into the 2025-26 season. After a massive roster overhaul this offseason, paired with the prolonged absence of Jayson Tatum due to injury, the Celtics were dealt a difficult hand.

Despite the challenges, the Celtics have come out firing. With a 15-9 record, including a five-game winning streak, Boston is currently placed third in the Eastern Conference standings.

Having proven several naysayers wrong, the Celtics look poised to secure a playoff spot. However, given how early it is in the season, it is also plausible that Boston could fall out of this position.

Currently, the Celtics move forward with the sole intention of staying afloat long enough for Tatum to return to the lineup. With this in mind, we explore a potential trade that could maximize their chances of securing a playoff berth while simultaneously positioning them as a title threat.

Proposed Trade Details

Boston Celtics Receive: Jaren Jackson Jr., Vince Williams Jr.

Memphis Grizzlies Receive: Anfernee Simons, Sam Hauser, Jordan Walsh, 2031 first-round pick

Why The Grizzlies Do This Deal

The Memphis Grizzlies have been open to making trades since early in the season. With Ja Morant being presented as the primary trade candidate, however, this trade scenario takes a different approach.

In this trade scenario, the Grizzlies would acquire a valuable first-round pick, Anfernee Simons, Sam Hauser, and Jordan Walsh.

Simons has been a crucial element in Boston’s success this season. While primarily coming off the bench, the 26-year-old guard has provided timely scoring and offensive support in the second unit.

With averages of 13.4 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game on 44.0% shooting from the field and 40.1% from three-point range, he has been effective. Although the reduced minutes have impacted his stats, he remains a key contributor.

Along with Simons, Memphis would also be adding Hauser and Walsh.

Hauser has positioned himself as a reliable perimeter threat, primarily in catch-and-shoot situations. With an average of 7.2 points and 3.4 rebounds per game this season on 36.4% shooting from three-point range, he could be a solid addition to Memphis’ bench.

Meanwhile, Walsh could prove to be a diamond in the rough. The 2025-26 season has been a breakout year for the forward. While he had already been viewed as a versatile defensive presence, his improved perimeter shooting has recently garnered more attention.

With averages of 7.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 1.2 steals per game on 45.7% shooting from beyond the arc, Walsh has all the makings of being an elite 3-and-D wing. He could be a valuable pickup for the Grizzlies.

The priority for the Grizzlies in a trade is not to rebuild, but to remain competitive. Hence, parting with Jaren Jackson Jr. may seem odd, but if it leads to Ja Morant being traded for a star-caliber big man, they may see merit in making this trade.

The Celtics Acquire A Star-Caliber Big Man

One of the Celtics’ most pressing roster issues has been their big man rotation. Although Neemias Queta and Luka Garza have been noteworthy, it is clear that if Boston is to emerge as a contender, it needs an upgrade.

In this regard, adding Jaren Jackson Jr. could prove worthwhile. The two-time All-Star and former DPOY has positioned himself as a true modern-day big man. With a versatile offensive skillset and impressive rim-protection skills, he could be the ideal addition to Boston’s frontcourt.

This season, Jackson Jr. hasn’t been as effective, averaging 17.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 0.8 steals, and 1.0 blocks per game, while shooting 46.4% from the field and 33.3% from beyond the arc.

While much of this could be attributed to his own performances, it could also be a result of the Grizzlies’ system. In an offensive system that focuses on perimeter shooting, such as the Celtics’, the two-time All-Star may have an opportunity to thrive while simultaneously acting as the team’s defensive anchor.

Along with Jackson Jr., the Celtics would also be acquiring Vince Williams Jr. in this trade scenario. Although the young guard didn’t generate much interest early on in his career, he has really stepped up in Ja Morant’s absence.

With averages of 7.8 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game, Williams has positioned himself as a crafty playmaker. Having displayed a keen sense for passing and moving the ball around, he could excel in Boston’s second unit, especially when surrounded by shooters.

Can The Celtics Make The Playoffs?

Typically, it would be too early in the season to make such a statement. However, the Boston Celtics show no signs of slowing down. With the pair of Jaylen Brown and Derrick White finding their groove on the offensive end, Boston has looked like a formidable unit, to say the least.

Boston has shown tremendous resilience early in the season. Aside from their key players, rotation pieces such as Josh Minott, Luka Garza, Jordan Walsh, and Neemias Queta have done an impressive job of stepping up.

Currently, the Celtics boast an offensive rating of 122.0 (2nd in the NBA) and a defensive rating of 114.8 (17th in the NBA). Although their defensive execution could use some improvement, their scoring has been tremendous. While paying special attention to their perimeter shooting percentage of 36.9% on 43.3 shots attempted per game, the Celtics are remarkable.

It is difficult to gauge whether the Celtics will be able to maintain this form for the entire regular season. However, given how driven Joe Mazzulla is as a coach, Boston will certainly be in the running to secure a playoff berth.