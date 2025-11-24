Josh Minott Isn’t Upset About Losing Celtics’ Starting Spot: “If You Were Poor, And I Gave You $20 Bucks…”

Josh Minott’s rise in Boston has been one of the few success stories of the Boston Celtics’ early season. And just as quickly as the chance came, it shifted in the opposite direction. But instead of showing frustration or disappointment, Minott showcased extraordinary wisdom and maturity, which said a lot about who he is and why the Celtics already trust him.

Minott earned nine straight starts while Boston dealt with injuries, and he made the most of it. He averaged 7.7 points, 5.1 rebounds, and shot an impressive 51.1 percent from the field and 40.0 percent from three. He had multiple double-digit games, highlighted by a 21-point performance against Washington.

For a player who spent most of his early career fighting for minutes in Minnesota, it felt like a breakthrough. But Minott never treated it like something permanent. So when the Celtics made a change and moved him back to the bench, he didn’t sulk. He didn’t dramatize it. He explained it with a simple analogy that captured exactly how he views the league.

“If you were poor, and I gave you 20 bucks, then instantly took 20 bucks, you never really felt like you had it, right?”

“Yeah, it was nice, but I don’t know, I kind of am used to this position, so it’s not like anything insane.”

This perspective shows humility and survival instinct. Minott knows nothing is given in the NBA, and he has proven that he belongs. Opportunities can disappear as quickly as they arrive. Instead of clinging to the start, he treated it as a bonus. And when it went away, he simply kept working.

That approach showed immediately. In the next chance he received, Minott delivered one of his best outings yet.

Against the Magic, he stepped in after Neemias Queta went down with an ankle sprain and helped turn a close game into a runaway. Boston went from up four to up 23 during the minutes he played as a small-ball center. His cutting added rhythm to the offense.

His energy lifted the pace. He hit threes, finished at the rim, and grabbed seven rebounds. He finished with 16 points on 7 for 8 shooting and showed the exact blend of athleticism and awareness that intrigued the Celtics when they acquired him.

Joe Mazzulla praised him afterward, noting how Minott’s effort and screening helped unlock the offense and how his defense triggered transition opportunities. It was everything the Celtics wanted from a versatile role player, and it reinforced why Minott’s mentality matters.

Minott may not have a guaranteed long-term role yet, but he’s already earned something just as meaningful: trust. The Celtics know he’ll be ready when they call his name. And as long as he keeps approaching the game with the same grounded mindset, he’ll keep carving out more opportunities, no matter where he starts.