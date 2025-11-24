Luka Doncic Trolls JJ Redick After Beating Him In Pickleball But Calls Out Lakers Assistant For Losing In Finals

The Lakers’ pickleball tournament was supposed to be a fun team-bonding event. Instead, it became another stage for Luka Doncic to compete, talk a little trash, and remind his head coach that he still owns bragging rights. Luka beat JJ Redick earlier in the event, and he definitely enjoyed it. The problem, at least for Luka, came later. He and assistant coach Ty Abbott made a run to the finals before losing to Jake LaRavia and fellow assistant Beau Levesque, who walked away as the 2025 Lakers pickleball champions.

When Luka spoke after the 108-016 win against the Utah Jazz, the pickleball storyline naturally came up. He didn’t hide how much he loved beating Redick.

“It was easy. Oh my god. He was so pissed, I loved every second of it.”

Redick is one of the most competitive people in the organization, so Luka getting the best of him was clearly a moment he enjoyed. But then came the sting: losing in the finals. Luka didn’t blame himself for that one.

“I did lose in the finals, I was pissed after… Yeah, it was close, but you know, my teammate gotta work on his game, for sure. It was Ty. Call him out. He’s all power, no elegance. He’s all power… no touch.”

“I did lose in the finals. I was pissed after. My teammate gotta work on his game for sure. It was Ty, call him out”😂 https://t.co/51TkxQ0EIP pic.twitter.com/FGQXJjkNUw — Luka Updates (@LukaUpdates) November 24, 2025

Ty Abbott caught a stray, but Luka delivered it with a grin. He made it clear the loss wasn’t going to be his problem. If the Lakers run this tournament back next year, Abbott is officially on notice.

Redick got his chance to respond later. He confirmed exactly what everyone guessed: losing to Luka annoyed him.

“Yes. Particularly because it was Luka. And like always, whether it’s half-court shots, cards, whatever it may be, he gets my undivided attention as a competitor. And you know, knew it was gonna be tough. He had a great partner in Ty Abbott.”

“So we just got off to a slow start. I had my worst game, but I made sure after that game to play a few more games after the tournament was over, so I felt good about myself leaving the pickleball venue. So I was six and one for the day. So I feel good about that.”

Redick didn’t try to argue the result. He admitted Luka had a strong partner and that he himself had a rough start. But he made sure to end the day on a high note.

Competition runs through everything this Lakers group does, even something as harmless as pickleball. It’s part of why they’ve opened the season 12-4, even with injuries, including losing Deandre Ayton in Utah with a knee contusion.

Doncic’s combination of competitiveness and humor gives the team a looseness that shows up on and off the court. Redick’s intensity sets a tone. And the fact that Jake LaRavia and Beau Levesque walked away as unlikely champions only adds to the running jokes.

On a team loaded with stars and pressure, moments like these matter. Luka got to troll his head coach, call out his assistant, celebrate beating JJ, and still laugh at himself for not winning the whole thing. And the Lakers head right back to work with good vibes intact, even if Ty Abbott will be hearing about this loss for months.