Luka Doncic Trolls JJ Redick After Beating Him In Pickleball But Calls Out Lakers Assistant For Losing In Finals

Luka Doncic's pickleball trash talk adds another layer to Lakers’ chemistry.

Vishwesha Kumar
4 Min Read
Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts to a play against the Utah Jazz during the second quarter at Delta Center.
Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images

The Lakers’ pickleball tournament was supposed to be a fun team-bonding event. Instead, it became another stage for Luka Doncic to compete, talk a little trash, and remind his head coach that he still owns bragging rights. Luka beat JJ Redick earlier in the event, and he definitely enjoyed it. The problem, at least for Luka, came later. He and assistant coach Ty Abbott made a run to the finals before losing to Jake LaRavia and fellow assistant Beau Levesque, who walked away as the 2025 Lakers pickleball champions.

When Luka spoke after the 108-016 win against the Utah Jazz, the pickleball storyline naturally came up. He didn’t hide how much he loved beating Redick.

“It was easy. Oh my god. He was so pissed, I loved every second of it.”

Redick is one of the most competitive people in the organization, so Luka getting the best of him was clearly a moment he enjoyed. But then came the sting: losing in the finals. Luka didn’t blame himself for that one.

“I did lose in the finals, I was pissed after… Yeah, it was close, but you know, my teammate gotta work on his game, for sure. It was Ty. Call him out. He’s all power, no elegance. He’s all power… no touch.”

Ty Abbott caught a stray, but Luka delivered it with a grin. He made it clear the loss wasn’t going to be his problem. If the Lakers run this tournament back next year, Abbott is officially on notice.

Redick got his chance to respond later. He confirmed exactly what everyone guessed: losing to Luka annoyed him.

“Yes. Particularly because it was Luka. And like always, whether it’s half-court shots, cards, whatever it may be, he gets my undivided attention as a competitor. And you know, knew it was gonna be tough. He had a great partner in Ty Abbott.”

“So we just got off to a slow start. I had my worst game, but I made sure after that game to play a few more games after the tournament was over, so I felt good about myself leaving the pickleball venue. So I was six and one for the day. So I feel good about that.”

Redick didn’t try to argue the result. He admitted Luka had a strong partner and that he himself had a rough start. But he made sure to end the day on a high note.

Competition runs through everything this Lakers group does, even something as harmless as pickleball. It’s part of why they’ve opened the season 12-4, even with injuries, including losing Deandre Ayton in Utah with a knee contusion.

Doncic’s combination of competitiveness and humor gives the team a looseness that shows up on and off the court. Redick’s intensity sets a tone. And the fact that Jake LaRavia and Beau Levesque walked away as unlikely champions only adds to the running jokes.

On a team loaded with stars and pressure, moments like these matter. Luka got to troll his head coach, call out his assistant, celebrate beating JJ, and still laugh at himself for not winning the whole thing. And the Lakers head right back to work with good vibes intact, even if Ty Abbott will be hearing about this loss for months.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByVishwesha Kumar
Follow:
Vishwesha Kumar is a staff writer for Fadeaway World from Bengaluru, India. Graduating with a Bachelor of Technology from PES University in 2020, Vishwesha leverages his analytical skills to enhance his sports journalism, particularly in basketball. His experience includes writing over 3000 articles across respected publications such as Essentially Sports and Sportskeeda, which have established him as a prolific figure in the sports writing community.Vishwesha’s love for basketball was ignited by watching LeBron James, inspiring him to delve deeply into the nuances of the game. This personal passion translates into his writing, allowing him to connect with readers through relatable narratives and insightful analyses. He holds a unique and controversial opinion that Russell Westbrook is often underrated rather than overrated. Despite Westbrook's flaws, Vishwesha believes that his triple-double achievements and relentless athleticism are often downplayed, making him one of the most unique and electrifying players in NBA history, even if his style of play can sometimes be polarizing. 
Previous Article Boston Celtics forward Josh Minott (8) warms up before the game against the Orlando Magic at Kia Center. Josh Minott Isn’t Upset For Losing Celtics’ Starting Spot: “If You Were Poor, And I Gave You $20 Bucks…”
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like