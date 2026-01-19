LeBron James Has Faced 52% of All Portland Trail Blazers Players In 56-Year Franchise History

LeBron James has built a career defined by longevity, dominance, and statistical absurdity, but one recent number puts his era-spanning greatness into a perspective that almost feels unreal. Despite being born in 1984, a full 14 years after the Portland Trail Blazers entered the NBA, LeBron has now played against 52% of every player who has ever suited up for the franchise in its 56-year history.

That figure became official when Portland rookie Yang Hansen checked into a game, becoming the 1,822nd NBA player LeBron James has faced in his career. Of the roughly 397 players who have appeared in at least one game for the Trail Blazers since 1970, LeBron has gone head-to-head with 206 of them. More than half of Portland’s entire player history has crossed paths with one man.

Zooming out makes the number even more staggering. There have been approximately 5,384 players in NBA history, meaning LeBron James has played against 33.8% of everyone who has ever played in the league. One out of every three NBA players to ever exist has shared the floor with him. That is not just longevity. That is an era swallowing multiple eras.

LeBron entered the league in 2003 as a teenager and is now in his 23rd NBA season with the Los Angeles Lakers. Over that stretch, he has seen entire generations arrive, peak, and retire. He has faced players drafted in the 1990s, battled the superstars of the 2000s and 2010s, and now routinely lines up against players born after he had already won championships.

The statistical resume backing this longevity only deepens the disbelief. LeBron has scored 42,727 points in the regular season and 8,289 points in the playoffs, giving him more than 51,000 total career points, the most in NBA history by a massive margin. He recently pushed past that number in a 110-93 win over the Toronto Raptors, reminding everyone that even now, these milestones keep moving.

That night against Toronto was supposed to be routine. LeBron was initially listed as questionable, the Lakers were trying to snap a short skid, and the focus was on Luka Doncic’s return. Instead, it turned into another chapter in LeBron’s never-ending rewrite of NBA history. Playing 32 minutes, LeBron finished with 24 points, seven assists, and four rebounds, pushing his combined regular-season and playoff total past the 51,000-point mark.

The most incredible part is that none of this is finished. Every new rookie he faces adds to the total. Every made basket nudges the scoring record further out of reach. Portland’s Yang Hansen becoming the 1,822nd player LeBron has faced will not be the last name added to the list. Neither will 51,000 be the final scoring landmark.

At 41, LeBron James is still shaping the present while rewriting the past. Facing half of a franchise’s history and crossing 51,000 points in the same stretch is not a coincidence. It is the clearest reminder that LeBron’s career is not just long. It is unmatched in scope, scale, and endurance.