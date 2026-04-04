JJ Redick Confirms They Scanned Wrong Area For Austin Reaves’ MRI

In a chat with the media on Saturday, Lakers coach JJ Redick revealed an unexpected setback in Austin Reaves’ recovery process.

The elite scoring guard, who has been dealing with a rib injury, raised concerns after expressing discomfort in the 139-96 blowout loss to the Thunder. His status for tomorrow’s game in Dallas remains to be seen, but he’s going for a second MRI after they reportedly scanned the wrong area.

“The second [MRI] was today,” said Redick, via Khobi Price. “Again, I don’t know where the chain of command lies with Dallas imaging, but uh, they scanned the wrong area. Not on our end. We made it explicit what was supposed to be scanned, but they scanned the wrong area.”

In the immediate aftermath of the loss, Redick revealed plans to get an MRI on Friday. They would have known by now the severity of his injury and could have moved forward accordingly. Instead, the imaging team made a mistake that stalled the process by a day, at least. Now, with a game set for tomorrow, the Lakers are still waiting for details on Reaves’ current health crisis.

Since the young guard stayed in the game without any trouble, it’s not believed to be a major injury. So, if the results show minimal damage, the Lakers will be tempted to rush him back into action to help them fight and stay in the top six. Given the absence of Luka Doncic for the rest of the regular season (at least), they need all the help they can get right now.

Still, at the same time, the Lakers are thinking beyond the short-term. With Doncic likely done for the season and LeBron facing an uncertain summer, this team is closer to collapse than contention right now, and Austin is the one holding everything together. This summer, as the 27-year-old guard pursues a lucrative max contract offer, the Lakers will have to reshuffle everything to accommodate, and the last thing they need is to make his condition worse.

That’s why the Lakers must get his recovery process right and avoid making any mistakes. The imaging error is a notable setback, but (fortunately) it shouldn’t have any major impact on his overall health or durability. Once the new results come in, they can develop a more comprehensive recovery plan. Until then, the goal is just to manage any lingering pain and ensure he’s not in a situation to damage the area further.

For the Lakers, everything hinges on Luka Doncic’s health. While the star guard is out for the regular season, he could return in the playoffs if the Lakers survive long enough. To have any hope of that miracle, Reaves, LeBron James, and the rest of the cast will have to be healthy and playing at their best. Together, they can make one last title push, but the road to victory won’t be easy. With only a handful of games left before the first round, the odds are stacked against this hobbled Lakers team.