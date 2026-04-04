Shaquille O’Neal’s Son Shaqir Puts On A Show At 2026 College Dunk Contest

Shaqir O’Neal delivered one of the standout moments of the 2026 college basketball showcase season, winning the College Slam Dunk Championship in Indianapolis with a performance that balanced creativity, power, and control. The son of Shaquille O’Neal stepped into the spotlight and produced a display that felt familiar in style, yet distinct in execution.

The Sacramento State forward entered a competitive field that included Nico Ashley, Bryson Dawkins, Jaylin Henderson, LaJae Jones, William Kyle, and Sam Phipps. From the early rounds, Shaqir set the tone. He combined clean execution with high-difficulty attempts, scoring 89 out of 100 in the semifinals. Ashley stayed close with 88, setting up a tight final between the two.

The defining moment came with a dunk that paid tribute to one of the most iconic finishes in dunk contest history. Shaqir pulled off a honey dip, echoing Vince Carter’s legendary 2000 dunk, and received a perfect 50.

He followed that with another variation, this time elevating over two players, including William Kyle and Chauncey Wiggins. The difficulty level increased, but the control remained sharp, which separated him from the rest of the field.

Ashley responded early in the finals with a perfect score of his own, throwing down a reverse slam off the side of the backboard while clearing multiple obstacles. The contest remained close until the final round, where execution became the difference. Ashley failed to complete his second dunk within the time limit, opening the door.

Shaqir needed only one clean finish to secure the title. He closed with a reverse windmill, a controlled and confident attempt that sealed the win. It was not the flashiest dunk of the night, but it was enough. That balance between risk and execution defined his performance throughout the event.

His college career has not followed a dominant statistical path so far. At Sacramento State, he averaged 5.3 points and 3.2 rebounds per game this season. He began at Texas Southern, then moved to Florida A&M before landing in his current role under head coach Mike Bibby. The numbers do not jump off the page, but his athletic tools and flashes like this contest performance continue to draw attention.

For now, this does not change his immediate basketball trajectory. He is still developing, still searching for consistency at the college level. But moments like this matter. They build visibility, confidence, and belief.

More importantly, they show that while he carries one of the biggest names in basketball history, he is capable of creating his own highlights.