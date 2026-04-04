Injury Expert Confident Luka Doncic Can Return During Playoffs From Hamstring Strain

The injury news around Luka Doncic initially felt like a worst-case scenario for the Los Angeles Lakers. A Grade 2 hamstring strain, confirmed just weeks before the playoffs, usually signals a long and uncertain recovery. Yet, there is cautious optimism emerging, thanks to insight from injury expert Marty Jaramillo, who believes Luka still has a real path back during the postseason.

Speaking on CBS Sports, Jaramillo broke down the nature of the injury in detail.

“Luka Doncic’s MVP-caliber season is now in jeopardy. He suffered a grade two hamstring strain, which is a deceleration type injury. The replay is clear. He accelerated into the paint, had to stop short, and grabbed high on his hamstring near his glute muscle.”

“A grade one strain is manageable. A grade two strain is a momentum killer. Why is that? A grade two strain is a partial tear. The pain is sharp and noticeable. The strength loss is noticeable. Mobility is limited, especially with sprinting. Time management here is going to be between three and six weeks. It depends on how quickly he heals. With a history of these hamstring tears, signs do not look good, but fingers crossed.”

“Since 2024, Luka has had five hamstring strains. This year, his fitness and conditioning have kept him on the floor. But in the NBA, health equals heavy load in minutes, heavy load in general. Late fatigue injuries occur, and this is what’s happening here.”

“Why are hamstring strains so tricky? First, they have very poor blood supply, so it takes time. Second, most tears are deep, so even strong hands have a hard time getting into the tear. Third, most tears are small, but the healthy muscle around the tear tightens up to protect it. You start to compensate, and the injury feels much larger.”

“So you have to work immediately to control inflammation. You have to heal it, gently reload it, gently retrain it, then get it to trust again. To do that in a short period of time is difficult. Luka of last year, this would be season-ending. Luka today, I’m betting on him.”

Luka entered the year in the best shape of his career. He lost over 31 pounds during the offseason and dropped another seven pounds during the season, bringing his weight down from nearly 270 pounds at one point to around 230. That transformation has improved his mobility, reduced strain on his lower body, and helped him handle heavy minutes throughout the year.

That improved conditioning is a major reason why Jaramillo remains confident. He explained that hamstring injuries are difficult because of poor blood supply, deep muscle tears, and the body’s tendency to tighten surrounding muscles as protection. Recovery requires careful steps. Control inflammation, allow healing, gradually reload the muscle, then retrain it to trust explosive movement again.

That process takes time, but Luka’s current physical condition gives him a better chance to move through those stages efficiently.

From a timeline standpoint, the outlook remains tight but not hopeless. The playoffs begin on April 18, which gives roughly two weeks from the date of injury. A three-week recovery would place Luka’s return around Game 3 or Game 4 of the first round, though likely in a limited role. A more realistic four to six week window pushes his return into the second round, assuming the Lakers advance.

His absence leaves a massive void, but the door is not fully closed on his return.

The situation now comes down to patience and survival. If the Lakers can stay afloat, Luka has a realistic chance to come back. And if he does, even at less than full strength, it changes the entire trajectory of their playoff run.

Before the injury, Luka was putting together an MVP-level campaign, averaging 33.5 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 8.3 assists while carrying the Lakers to the third seed in the West.