Shaolin Master Explains How Kung Fu Training In Offseason Helped Victor Wembanyama Reach MVP Level

A unique offseason decision has quietly played a major role in the rise of Victor Wembanyama into the MVP conversation this season. Instead of focusing only on weights, skill work, and conditioning, Wembanyama spent 10 days at the Shaolin Temple under master Yan’an, who spoke to Sixth Tone, exploring a completely different training philosophy built on balance, discipline, and mental control.

His routine at the temple was strict and structured. Each day began at 4:30 a.m., followed by morning chanting at 5:00 a.m., where he stood with monks despite not understanding the language. Breakfast was simple and silent, consisting of rice porridge and vegetables, while his team arranged additional meals outside to meet his nutritional needs.

From 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., the focus shifted to physical training. This was not traditional basketball work. Instead, Wembanyama trained on uneven mountain terrain, sprinting uphill, jumping downhill, and balancing on unstable surfaces. The goal was to improve coordination and control, especially given his 7-foot-4 frame and naturally high center of gravity.

These drills directly translated to game situations. He worked on jumping while off balance, absorbing contact, and maintaining form under pressure. In today’s NBA, where defenses constantly collapse and force awkward shots, that kind of body control becomes a major advantage.

Afternoons were dedicated to kung fu training. Wembanyama learned the Shaolin 13 Fist Form, a sequence focused on coordination, timing, and controlled force. The master noted that he could replicate movements after just a few demonstrations, which showed how quickly he processed new physical patterns.

Between sessions, he spent time reading books on philosophy, psychology, and movement science. He also interacted with monks, exchanging basketball basics for martial arts fundamentals. This created an environment where learning was constant, not limited to the court.

Evenings brought the toughest challenge. Meditation sessions required complete stillness and focus, something he initially struggled with before understanding its value. Over time, this helped him develop better emotional control and clarity, which are critical in high-pressure NBA moments.

One of the most defining parts of the experience came during a nighttime hike to Bodhidharma Cave. Wembanyama climbed steep mountain paths in complete darkness, relying only on touch and balance. This type of sensory training sharpened his awareness, forcing him to stay fully present in every step.

That awareness now shows up in his game.

Wembanyama has taken an immediate leap this season, averaging 24.7 points, 11.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.1 steals, and 3.1 blocks. He sits at the top of the Defensive Player of the Year race while also emerging as a strong MVP candidate. The San Antonio Spurs are 59-18, just two games behind the Oklahoma City Thunder, and are widely seen as their biggest threat in the West.

More importantly, his impact goes beyond numbers. His composure looks sharper, his reactions look quicker, and his control in chaotic moments has improved significantly. That is exactly what the Shaolin training aimed to build.

Wembanyama has already made his goals clear. He wants both MVP and DPOY this season. Based on how he has elevated his game, that ambition now feels grounded in reality rather than hype.