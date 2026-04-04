Former NBA Star Claims Magic Johnson Would Win 7-8 Titles In Modern Era Without Taking A 3-Point Shot

Former NBA player Eddie A. Johnson sparked debate after claiming Magic Johnson would dominate today’s NBA without even taking a single three-point shot, as he took to X to rate the Lakers legend as the greatest point guard of all time over Stephen Curry.

“Magic would win 7 or 8 titles in this era, multiple MVPs and Avg 25 points 15 assists and 15 rebounds in this era. You youngsters have zero clue how much he would dominate today’s game and did not have to take 1 3 point shot. His name is Earvin Magic Johnson!”

Magic Johnson remains one of the most unique players in league history. At 6-foot-9, he played point guard with unmatched vision and control. He averaged 19.5 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 11.2 assists for his career. He shot 52.0% from the field, 30.3% from three, and 84.8% from the line. Magic also won five championships, three MVPs, and led the Los Angeles Lakers dynasty.

But projecting him into today’s NBA requires context. The modern game is built around spacing. Three-point shooting is not optional. It is central to offensive structure. Magic shot just 30.3% from three for his career and attempted less than one per game for most of it. Saying he would not need to take a single three today does not hold up. Defenses would sag off him, and Teams would pack the paint.

That does not mean Magic would fail. He had an elite IQ, size, and passing ability. He would likely develop at least a respectable perimeter shot, similar to how stars evolve today. The idea that he would stay the same player from the 1980s in a completely different era is unrealistic.

The bigger issue is the ‘seven or eight titles’ claim.

The NBA today does not allow that level of dominance. Over the last seven seasons, seven different teams have won championships. Salary cap rules, player movement, and depth across the league have made dynasties harder to build. Even dominant players like LeBron James and Stephen Curry have had to navigate stacked competition year after year.

If Magic played today, he would still be elite. His size would create mismatches and his passing would unlock offenses. He would likely average high double-digit assists and push pace in transition-heavy systems. But the version described by Eddie Johnson, one that wins nearly a decade of titles without adapting to shooting demands, does not match how the modern NBA works.

There is also a clear comparison point. Ben Simmons entered the league with elite size and playmaking, but struggled due to a lack of shooting. That limitation became a major issue in playoff settings. Magic was far better, more skilled, and more confident, but the example shows how spacing affects even elite passers today.

The truth sits in the middle. Magic Johnson would dominate in any era. He is one of the greatest players ever. But the modern NBA demands versatility, shooting, and adaptability. Without that, even legends face limits. Seven or eight titles without taking a third is not dominance; it is an exaggeration.