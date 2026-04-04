Stephen A. Smith Faces Massive Backlash For Hinting Luka Doncic Faked Hamstring Injury

Stephen A. Smith has once again found himself at the center of controversy, this time for comments suggesting that Luka Doncic may have exaggerated or faked his hamstring injury during the Los Angeles Lakers‘ 139-96 blowout loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Speaking on First Take, Smith questioned the timing of Luka’s injury, pointing to his recent scoring run before suddenly grabbing his hamstring in a heavy defeat

“It was almost like it’s a good thing Luka actually got hurt and had to get taken out in the third quarter, because when we saw him holding his hamstring in the first half, a lot of us were like, wait a minute, that wasn’t happening when you were dropping 30-plus the last 12, 13, 15 games.”

“But suddenly now your damn hamstring is hurt. We were looking at it with a raised eyebrow, because an ass-whooping will do that to you. It will make you humble. It will make you run for cover. It will make you want to run to the locker room.”

“It will make you pretend you got to use the bathroom. It will make you pretend that something might be a family emergency or anything just to get away from those confines. That’s the kind of ass whipping we saw last night, and they came into this game, and we wanted to see whatever it was that we wanted to see from the Los Angeles Lakers.”

That take triggered immediate backlash. Fans did not hold back. Social media quickly filled with harsh reactions aimed directly at Smith’s credibility and judgment. Comments ranged from frustration to outright anger.

One fan wrote, “Dawg ofc he doesn’t watch the games,” while others added, “The fall from this fool will be hard.”

One reaction labeled him “the biggest clown in sports history,” while another simply called him a “disgusting human being.”

The criticism kept piling up. “Why this guy has a job NBA related?” one user questioned.

Another claimed, “Pure hatred. And now the rating is going down real quick.”

Others went even further, saying, “Horrible human beings… Luka is hurt and yet… hating,” and “Man is so brainless. You gotta be stupid too if you hire this idiot as your analyst.”

That level of backlash reflects how strongly people reacted once the facts came out. Within 24 hours, the Lakers confirmed Luka suffered a Grade 2 hamstring strain. That is a partial tea, not a minor issue or something a player can fake or exaggerate. The injury will sideline him for weeks and likely keep him out for at least the first round of the playoffs.

The game itself was ugly. Oklahoma City dominated from the start and never let up. Luka struggled before exiting, finishing with 12 points on 3-of-10 shooting with six turnovers in a game that was effectively over early. The Thunder shot over 50%, controlled tempo, and turned the matchup into a one-sided rout. But a bad performance does not equal a fake injury.

That is where the criticism of Smith holds weight. Questioning effort is part of sports debate, and breaking down poor play is expected. But suggesting a player faked an injury without evidence crosses into speculation that can damage credibility.

A Grade 2 hamstring strain requires three to six weeks of recovery. It comes with real risk if rushed. The Lakers have already ruled Luka out for the rest of the regular season. That alone ends any serious debate about whether the injury was real.

Instead of focusing on the actual story, a contending team losing its best player before the playoffs, the conversation shifted to a comment that did not hold up.