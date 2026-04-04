Heat vs. Wizards Prediction: Preview, Injury Report, Advantages, X-Factors

A game the Heat cannot waste lands at Kaseya Center on Saturday, April 4, at 3:00 PM ET. The Heat enter at 40-37 and 10th in the East, while the Wizards are 17-59 and 15th. The Heat are 24-15 at home, and the Wizards are 6-32 on the road.

The Heat are coming off a 147-129 loss to the Celtics, a game in which they gave up 53 points in the first quarter and never really recovered. The Wizards lost 153-131 to the 76ers in their last outing, which was the most points they have allowed all season.

The season series has been one-way so far. The Heat are up 2-0, winning 132-101 on February 8 and 150-129 on March 10. The second meeting was the wild one, with Bam Adebayo dropping 83 points, which tells you how badly this Wizards defense can unravel when a game gets away from it.

Tyler Herro has given the Heat 21.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game this season, while Bam Adebayo is at 20.3 points, 10.0 rebounds, and 3.0 assists.

For the Wizards, Alex Sarr has put up 16.3 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 2.7 assists, and Bub Carrington has added 10.2 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 4.6 assists.

This is one of those games where the standings say the Heat should be in control, but the Heat have made too many games messy lately to treat this like a formality.

Injury Report

Heat

Norman Powell: Out (illness)

Terry Rozier: Out (not with team)

Tyler Herro: Probable (right foot soreness)

Andrew Wiggins: Available (left big toe sesamoiditis)

Wizards

Anthony Davis: Out (left finger sprain)

Trae Young: Out (low back pain, right quad contusion)

Kyshawn George: Out (left elbow sprain)

D’Angelo Russell: Out (not with team)

Cam Whitmore: Out (right shoulder deep vein thrombosis)

Justin Champagnie: Questionable (right knee contusion)

Bilal Coulibaly: Questionable (right retrocalcaneal bursitis)

Tre Johnson: Questionable (right foot sprain)

Alex Sarr: Questionable (left big toe capsulitis)

Tristan Vukcevic: Questionable (right knee contusion)

Why The Heat Have The Advantage

The Heat have the cleaner offensive profile by a wide margin. They score 120.4 points per game, which is second in the league, and they play at the fastest pace in the NBA at 103.53. That is a dangerous combination against a Wizards team that has spent most of the season trying to survive shootouts and usually failing.

The ball moves the way you want it to move with the Heat. They rank sixth in assists at 28.6 per game, and they are one of the better teams in the league at protecting possessions, sitting in the top 10 in fewest turnovers at 13.6 per game. Against a Wizards team that turns it over 15.6 times per game, fourth-most in the league, that is a real control point.

The matchup logic is pretty simple. The Wizards are 30th in defensive rating at 122.1 and 30th in net rating at minus-11.4. They also allow 124.3 points per game, the second-most in the league. The Heat have already scored 132 and 150 on them in this season series, so there is a clear blueprint here. Get into the paint, force help, and let Herro and Adebayo dictate the game.

The Heat also have the better possession base around the stars. They average 46.5 rebounds per game to the Wizards’ 42.1, and that matters because the Wizards do not have enough defensive stability to keep giving away extra chances. If the Heat win the glass and keep the game organized, the talent gap grows fast.

Why The Wizards Have The Advantage

The Wizards’ best chance is pace and looseness. They play fast, too, ranking sixth in pace at 101.18, and that gives them at least a path to drag the Heat into a game with more possessions than the Heat want to defend cleanly. The Heat can score, but they also have a habit of letting games get sloppy when the opponent keeps coming.

There is also a real opening because the Heat have not defended well enough lately. They have lost eight of their last 10, and in those losses, they have repeatedly allowed big numbers. The Celtics just hung 147 on them, and the Heat have allowed at least 121 points in each of their last eight losses. So while the Heat have the better season profile, this is not some locked-in defense walking into the game.

The Wizards can also make enough shots to stay annoying for a while. They are at 35.8% from three, which is middle of the pack, and they average 13.0 made threes per game. That is not elite production, but it is enough if the Heat lose shooters in transition or let the game slip into a trading-baskets rhythm. The Wizards are not built to win a disciplined half-court game. They are built to make it chaotic and hope it breaks their way.

The other reason the Wizards have a small opening is that there is no pressure on them. They are out of the race, they have nothing to protect, and they can just let the young group run. That can be dangerous against a team like the Heat, which actually has standings pressure and has not always handled that pressure cleanly this season.

X-Factors

Andrew Wiggins is a real swing piece for the Heat in this matchup. He is at 15.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 2.7 assists, and he gives the Heat the extra downhill threat they need when defenses load up on Herro and Adebayo. Against a Wizards team that is thin on the wing and shaky in transition defense, Wiggins can turn broken possessions into easy offense. If he gets to his spots early, the Heat offense should hum.

Pelle Larsson matters too because he keeps the Heat offense connected. He has put up 11.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 3.4 assists this season, and his value in this game is in the small plays. Extra passes, quick decisions, and secondary creation matter against a defense that loses shape easily. If Larsson gives the Heat steady minutes, the offense should avoid the dead possessions that can keep bad teams alive.

Justin Champagnie is one of the Wizards players who can swing this from respectable to uncomfortable. He is posting 8.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 1.2 assists, and he just had 17 points against the 76ers. If he rebounds his position and hits open jumpers, the Wizards can at least stay in the fight on the margins. If he disappears, the Wizards lose one of their few reliable effort pieces.

Tristan Vukcevic is the other one. He is at 8.8 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 1.1 assists, and he gives the Wizards some needed frontcourt spacing and quick scoring. The Heat should control the paint in this matchup, but Vukcevic can change the geometry a little if he makes perimeter shots and forces Adebayo or the weak-side help to step out. If he plays well, the Wizards can at least make the Heat guard more space than they want.

Prediction

The Wizards can make this game ugly for stretches because the Heat have not defended with enough consistency lately, but the gap is still too wide. The Heat are second in scoring, sixth in assists, first in pace, and much better on the glass, while the Wizards are 30th in defensive rating, 30th in net rating, and have already given up 132 and 150 points in the first two meetings. This should be one of those games where the Heat have too much structure, too much shot creation, and too much reason to take care of business.

Prediction: Heat 123, Wizards 109