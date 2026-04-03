Luka Doncic Injury Update: Lakers Bracing For Multi-Week Absence

The Los Angeles Lakers lost more than a regular-season game on Thursday night. With Luka Doncic going down in the second half, they may have also lost their chance for a title this season.

After exiting early in the blowout game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Doncic went for an MRI the next day, and the results are still pending. According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Luka did travel with the Lakers to Dallas for their upcoming game against the Mavericks, but the organization is expecting a multi-week absence that could extend into the playoffs.

“Luka traveled with the Lakers to Dallas, his old home,” said Shams Charania. “That’s where he’s gonna have an MRI during the daytime. The Lakers are awaiting the results of that MRI. I’m not gonna report on the results before I have them, but we all know how hamstrings and these soft tissue injuries go. Depending on the severity, this can be measured potentially in weeks. The whole league is waiting on this, specifically in the Western Conference.”

The first signs of trouble began in the first half, when Doncic received treatment for his hamstring before returning to action. As the Lakers were getting blown out down the stretch, Luka keeled over in pain after attempting a move against Jalen Williams. He expressed obvious frustration in the moment, leading to concern that turned into panic among the fanbase.

We don’t have an official diagnosis on Luka’s current ailment, but one NBA injury insider predicts that the Lakers star could be given a recovery timeline that stretches multiple weeks. The biggest factor will be the grade, with a Grade I sprain allowing for a one-week recovery and a Grade II sprain needing at least three weeks to fully heal. Either way, it’s unlikely that Doncic returns to play again this season.

With just five matches left on the schedule, the best-case scenario for Luka is to return with at least one or two games left so he can shake off the rust and regain his rhythm before the playoffs. Before going down, the 6x All-Star was having an MVP-worthy campaign with averages of 33.5 points, 7.7 rebounds, 8.3 assists, 1.6 steals, and 0.5 blocks per game on 47.6% shooting and 36.6% shooting from three.

At this point, the Lakers’ only focus is on the battles to come, and it’s where Luka’s health matters more than anywhere else. As much as he wanted to compete for MVP and All-NBA team consideration, the stakes are much higher right now as the postseason looms. With a top-six spot secured, the Lakers don’t have to worry about any play-in games. Still, if Luka is out for more than two weeks, they’ll have to find creative ways to make up for his absence and stay competitive against a fierce Western Conference opponent.

Until then, the Lakers are going to hope for the best and do whatever they can to hasten his return. The MRI today will tell us a lot, but it’s what comes next that will determine everything. Either way, the entire NBA is watching this situation, as Luka’s status will have major implications on the Western Conference playoff race.