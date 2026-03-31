Luka Doncic Reportedly Lost 7 LBS During Season After Losing 31 LBS In Offseason

Luka Doncic came into this season looking different, and now there’s more to it than what people saw in October. He dropped around 31 pounds in the offseason from a reported 270 pounds from last season, which was already a big talking point, but according to a report from Slovenia Times, Luka lost another seven pounds during the season.

That’s not normal once games start, as most players are trying to maintain, not keep cutting weight while carrying this kind of load. According to a friend close to Luka, Doncic feels lighter, more explosive, and most importantly, fully healthy.

“Luka just told me the other day – he has lost another 7 pounds. On top of what he already dropped this season, he is now moving like a completely different player. He feels light on his feet, his explosiveness is back, and most importantly, that stinging pain in his right calf that troubled him so much back in 2024 is completely gone.”

“He says he is fully healthy heading into the playoffs, and you can hear the confidence in his voice.”

“He has been incredibly dedicated. Changed his diet, worked hard on mobility and strength, improved his recovery and sleep – everything. The calf used to burn after tough games and practices. Now he cuts, drives, jumps, and plays heavy minutes without any issue. He looks leaner, stronger, and honestly, happier playing basketball than I have seen him in a long time.”

The production hasn’t dipped either. He’s still putting up 33.7 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 8.2 assists on strong efficiency, and over the last couple of weeks, he’s taken it up another level. The Lakers have gone 15-2 in their last 17 games, and that run has pushed them to 49-26 and into third place in the West.

Luka’s been at the center of all of it, controlling games, scoring at will, and setting the tone early.

What stands out more this year is the defensive effort. That’s always been the conversation around him. The talent was never questioned, but the conditioning and consistency on that end were. This season feels different. He’s more engaged, staying in plays longer, and not looking like he needs to save energy for offense every possession.

Advanced stats suggest he has been a better defensive player than stars like Stephen Curry and Jalen Brunson, while even matching up well to Jaylen Brown and Anthony Edwards.

The timing couldn’t be better for the Lakers. They’ve got seven games left, and it’s not an easy schedule. They still have to face the Oklahoma City Thunder twice, along with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Phoenix Suns. Locking in that third seed won’t come easy, but the way they’re playing right now gives them a real shot.

More importantly, they look like a team that doesn’t want the season to end.

Despite his production, Doncic has expressed frustration with how his MVP case is being viewed, noting that his ranking seems to drop even as his performances improve. That sentiment reflects the competitive nature of the race, but it also highlights how high the standard has become.

This isn’t only about weight loss, it’s about control. Luka looks sharper, quicker, and more locked in than he has in a while. And if this version of him carries into the playoffs, the Lakers are going to be a problem.