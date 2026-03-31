2026 NBA Head Coaches Hot Seat Meter: Untouchables, Secure, Red Zone

With the postseason less than two weeks away, the season has taught us plenty. Front offices have a strong understanding of where their teams stand, and more importantly, where their coaches stand.

Coaching evaluations are becoming more results-driven as the years go by. This late in the season, how coaches have performed is falling into specific categories. With that context, the NBA’s “hot seat meter” can be divided into four tiers: Untouchables, Safe For Now, Getting Hotter, and Red Zone. Let’s rank them all.

Untouchables

Mark Daigneault – Oklahoma City Thunder

Joe Mazzulla – Boston Celtics

Mitch Johnson – San Antonio Spurs

J.B. Bickerstaff – Detroit Pistons

J.J. Redick – Los Angeles Lakers

Erik Spoelstra – Miami Heat

Rick Carlisle – Indiana Pacers

Mark Daigneault has separated himself as the gold standard this season, leading the NBA’s best team while defending a championship core that has somehow improved. His system is airtight on both ends, and the consistency of execution night-to-night makes the Oklahoma City Thunder the league’s most complete team. With another title firmly in play, his job security is the safest in the league.

Joe Mazzulla has arguably done the most impressive coaching job in the league, given the circumstances. Despite losing key veterans like Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis and operating without Jayson Tatum for nearly the entire season, the Celtics have not experienced any drop-off. Maintaining a top-three seed in the East under those conditions places him squarely as the frontrunner for Coach of the Year, even if he doesn’t want that recognition.

Mitch Johnson’s rise has been meteoric. Guiding San Antonio from a lottery team to the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference is a staggering turnaround, even with Victor Wembanyama anchoring the roster. The Spurs are disciplined, versatile, and far ahead of schedule, so Johnson is also in the running for Coach of the Year.

J.B. Bickerstaff has led one of the league’s most dominant regular seasons, keeping Detroit atop the Eastern Conference standings from start to finish. The Pistons have emerged as a true two-way force. His experience and leadership have transformed a once-rebuilding team into a legitimate contender. Coach of the Year contender? Yes.

J.J. Redick’s transition into coaching has been seamless. His offensive creativity and analytical approach have fueled a major second-half surge for the Lakers, turning them into one of the most dangerous teams entering the playoffs. Redick is a brilliant basketball mind, and his resume speaks for itself, so he is untouchable right now.

Erik Spoelstra’s status transcends single-season results. As one of the most respected coaches in NBA history, his job security is unconditional. Regardless of the Miami Heat’s record or playoff outcome, he is the organizational cornerstone and will likely never leave as one of the best all-around coaching minds in the world.

Rick Carlisle carries a similar stature. Even with Indiana navigating injuries, most notably Tyrese Haliburton, there is full confidence in his long-term vision. With a healthy roster next season, the Pacers are widely viewed as a potential Finals contender, and Carlisle is trusted to lead the charge from the sidelines.

Safe For Now

Steve Kerr – Golden State Warriors

Kenny Atkinson – Cleveland Cavaliers

Will Hardy – Utah Jazz

Jason Kidd – Dallas Mavericks

David Adelman – Denver Nuggets

Chris Finch – Minnesota Timberwolves

Jordan Ott – Phoenix Suns

Tyronn Lue – Los Angeles Clippers

Darko Rajakovic – Toronto Raptors

Quin Snyder – Atlanta Hawks

Charles Lee – Charlotte Hornets

Steve Kerr’s legacy ensures stability, but his current situation reflects a shift. While still secure, he no longer operates with the same untouchable status from the previous few seasons. Adjustments have been inconsistent, but organizational loyalty keeps him firmly safe.

Kenny Atkinson has the Cleveland Cavaliers in the top four of the Eastern Conference, but there has been a slight regression from last season’s trajectory. While not alarming, it prevents him from entering the elite tier of job security.

Will Hardy’s situation is evaluation-proof this season. Coaching a rebuilding, talent-limited roster with the Jazz, the focus remains on development rather than wins and losses. His standing remains stable as the organization prioritizes long-term growth, but next season will be a huge one for him in terms of results.

Dallas’ struggles are tied more to roster direction than coaching. With the team effectively in a tanking phase around Cooper Flagg, Jason Kidd is insulated from blame and remains safe despite the record.

Stepping into a difficult role with the Nuggets, David Adelman has maintained stability. While he lacks the established credibility of his predecessor, Mike Malone, he has kept the team competitive enough to avoid serious scrutiny for now.

Chris Finch benefits from strong locker-room support in Minnesota. Player buy-in is often the most critical factor in coaching longevity, and his relationship with the roster keeps him firmly secure.

Jordan Ott has the Suns competing with energy and structure, even amid roster inconsistencies. Effort level and cohesion have remained intact, signaling a coach who still has the team’s attention.

Tyronn Lue’s standing has shifted slightly. Without a fully reliable star core beyond Kawhi Leonard, expectations have been tempered. He is no longer untouchable, but his championship pedigree keeps him safe for now and until further notice.

Rajakovic has delivered a strong season in Toronto. Developmental progress and competitive performances have exceeded expectations, strengthening his job security. We are excited about the Raptors‘ future with Scottie Barnes and Brandon Ingram leading the way.

Since the departure of Trae Young, Snyder has the Hawks playing disciplined, inspired basketball. The structural improvement on both ends suggests a coach successfully reshaping team identity. Next season is a big one for him, however, as the Hawks have to get back to relevance soon.

Lee has Charlotte trending upward with improved effort and cohesion. While still early in his tenure, the recent surge has likely earned him additional runway. The key for the Hornets is improving the roster more than looking at the coach.

Getting Hotter

Ime Udoka – Houston Rockets

Mike Brown – New York Knicks

Nick Nurse – Philadelphia 76ers

Billy Donovan – Chicago Bulls

Jordi Fernandez – Brooklyn Nets

Ime Udoka’s defensive schemes remain elite, but Houston’s inconsistency, particularly on offense, has become a concern. The team’s volatility places added pressure on postseason performance. A first-round exit could push him dangerously close to the red zone because ranking 20th in offense is a major concern.

Despite a top-four seed in the East, the New York Knicks have not replicated the toughness and discipline that defined them under Tom Thibodeau. There are visible lapses in focus and identity (perhaps too much complaining about refs), and a disappointing playoff run could quickly shift Brown’s standing. That lends itself to a spot that isn’t safe right now.

Philadelphia’s inability to establish itself as a true contender has placed Nick Nurse under scrutiny. Injuries to Joel Embiid and Paul George provide context, but expectations remain high, and sustained underperformance often redirects accountability toward the head coach.

Billy Donovan’s contract extension suggests stability, but Chicago’s late-season regression raises concerns. Momentum has stalled, and continued slippage could force a reevaluation, even if Donovan has a strong coaching pedigree.

While Brooklyn is in a rebuilding phase, consistent losing inevitably impacts perception. Even in developmental environments, prolonged struggles can accelerate pressure on Fernandez to turn it around.

Red Zone

Doc Rivers – Milwaukee Bucks

James Borrego – New Orleans Pelicans

Jamahl Mosley – Orlando Magic

Tiago Splitter – Portland Trail Blazers

Tuomas Iisalo – Memphis Grizzlies

Doug Christie – Sacramento Kings

Brian Keefe – Washington Wizards

The Bucks‘ underwhelming season has intensified scrutiny around everybody not named Giannis Antetokounmpo. While roster issues contribute to the inconsistency, the team’s lack of energy and cohesion frequently reflects coaching concerns. Rivers will enter the offseason with significant pressure because he hasn’t made himself look too good.

New Orleans has failed to stabilize under James Borrego. Injuries and roster limitations offer some explanation, but the absence of a clear identity or progress places him firmly on the hot seat. Could Borrego have done better? Possibly, but he hasn’t done great overall.

Tension surrounding Paolo Banchero introduces a critical variable for Jamahl Mosley. In any coach-versus-star dynamic, organizations historically side with the franchise player. If internal friction persists, Mosley’s position could be in trouble.

Serving as an interim in Portland, Tiago Splitter’s future is directly tied to results. Missing the playoffs via the play-in tournament could lead the organization to pursue a different long-term option once stability returns.

A turbulent season marked by reported issues with Ja Morant has undermined Memphis’ cohesion. When player relationships deteriorate, coaching tenure often follows, placing Tuomas Iisalo deep in the danger zone.

Sacramento’s regression has been stark. Even accounting for roster flaws, the lack of competitiveness and structure makes it difficult to justify long-term confidence in Doug Christie.

Washington’s roster limitations are severe, but the on-court product has offered little optimism. Development has not been evident enough to offset the losses, leaving Keefe firmly in the red zone despite the obvious challenges.