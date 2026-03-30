Mike Brown Calls Out Questionable Officiating During Knicks-Thunder Game

After a hard-fought battle, the New York Knicks came away with a heartbreaking 111-100 loss at the hands of the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday night. While OKC’s performance was undoubtedly solid, Knicks head coach Mike Brown was certain that the Thunder received some help from the officials.

Mike Brown was incensed with the referees during the game. While speaking with the media after the game, Brown was calmer, but he made sure to point out the questionable nature of the foul calls.

“It was a hard-fought ball game, but the thing I was most disappointed in is the energy we used on the officials,” Brown stated. “They shot 38 free throws. Were all of them legit? I don’t know. Some of them were because we reached.”

“You can’t reach because the team does a fantastic job, starting with SGA, of getting the officials to believe a foul has occurred,” he continued. “Their gamesmanship is off the charts. “They do a great job of exploiting it, so I tip my hat off to them.”

To some extent, Mike Brown’s frustration with the officials is justified. For the game, the Thunder attempted 38 free throws. In comparison, the Knicks only received 17 free throw attempts. On that note, Thunder superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander attempted 16 free throws himself, highlighting the blatant disparity in foul calls.

Mike Brown made sure to acknowledge how good Gilgeous-Alexander was at drawing fouls, a subtle jab at the guard. But he also added that the team was too preoccupied with not receiving a favorable whistle.

“Our group, and it was evident tonight, complains too much to the referees,” Brown shared. “If we think we’re going to change the official’s mind by yelling at the officials or wasting time and energy yelling at the officials, it’s not gonna work.”

It is debatable whether shifting focus away from the officials would have helped the Knicks in these circumstances. What is certain, however, is that the impact of the foul calls left New York in a weaker position in the second half.

Mike Brown Reacts To His Second Technical Foul Of The Season

Mike Brown’s comments during his postgame media availability reflected a more balanced approach. However, he was equally infuriated during the game itself. Mike Brown has only received two technical fouls this season, and both have been against the Thunder.

“I mainly picked up the tech just to show my guys I’ll try to protect my guys, but that’s not where the game’s won or lost,” Brown added. “I’ll ride with you.”

Mike Brown gets to the ref’s face, complaining about the officiating and receives a technical foul (with a replay) His 2nd tech of the season. pic.twitter.com/Bh0Yyar9MQ — MrBuckBuck (@MrBuckBuckNBA) March 30, 2026

While this could be a coincidence, there is enough to suggest that it could be a pattern. Many coaches and players have already called out how often the Thunder receive favorable calls while simultaneously getting away with excessive physical play on the defensive side of the ball.

Although physicality is a necessary part of the game, players like Lu Dort tend to push the envelope, raising concerns about player safety to some extent, too. On that note, Mike Brown’s comments also reflected some amount of distress for his own players.

Unfortunately, the result of the game doesn’t change. With the Knicks suffering a tough loss, they have fallen to 48-26 on the season. With a 7-3 record, New York remains in a strong position. But considering that they have lost the season series to OKC, it doesn’t bode well for the team’s title aspirations.