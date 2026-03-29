5 Things We Learned After Thunder Outlast Knicks Behind 30 Points From Gilgeous-Alexander

This was one of those games where the final score (111-100) doesn’t fully capture how firmly it was controlled. The Oklahoma City Thunder didn’t just edge out the New York Knicks; they closed the door with composure.

Even with Jalen Brunson pouring in 32 points on 13-22 shooting, New York never truly grabbed momentum. Oklahoma City lived at the free-throw line, attacked the paint, and made the Knicks pay for every mistake. By the end, it felt less like a nail-biter and more like a lesson in execution by the best team in the NBA.

1. Shai Controlled The Game Statistically

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s 30 points were huge. He went just 8-18 from the field, but the real damage came at the line: 13-16 free throws. That’s control. That’s patience. That’s knowing exactly when to attack and how to bend the whistle of the refs, and nobody does it better than he does.

What separates Shai is how he manipulates defenses possession by possession. He added four assists, kept turnovers manageable (four), and consistently put New York in foul trouble. The Thunder as a team shot 31 free throws compared to just 17 for the Knicks. That disparity didn’t happen by accident; it was orchestrated by Shai’s downhill pressure.

2. Free Throws And Paint Points Won This Game

Oklahoma City didn’t shoot significantly better from the field (46.7% vs. 43.9%) or from three (35.7% vs. 42.9%), but they dominated where it matters most in tight games: the paint and the line. The Thunder scored 44 points in the paint compared to New York’s 30, consistently getting cleaner, higher-percentage looks.

Then there’s the free-throw gap: 31-38 for OKC versus 13-17 for the Knicks. That’s an 18-point advantage at the line in a game decided by 11. You don’t need to overcomplicate it. When one team is living inside, and the other is settling, this is usually how it ends.

3. Brunson Was Brilliant… But Too Alone

Jalen Brunson did everything he could to keep New York in it. His 32 points on 13-22 shooting, including 4-7 from three, were efficient and controlled. He added five assists and kept the offense afloat for long stretches. On most nights, that’s enough to win.

But the support just wasn’t there. No other Knick scored more than 15 points, and the team finished with 19 turnovers; many of them coming at the worst possible moments. Brunson had to carry too much of the offensive load, and against a disciplined defense like OKC’s, that’s a losing formula over 48 minutes.

4. Jalen Williams And Chet Holmgren Gave A Perfect Balance

While Shai led, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren made sure the offense never stagnated. Williams was hyper-efficient with 22 points on 7-11 shooting and a perfect 7-7 from the line. He didn’t waste possessions, and every touch felt purposeful.

Holmgren added 16 points, nine rebounds, and steady interior presence. Even without big shot-blocking numbers, his positioning and length altered the Knicks’ approach inside. Oklahoma City didn’t need explosive secondary scoring – they needed reliable efficiency, and they got exactly that from both players.

5. Turnovers And Pace Tilted The Game

New York’s 19 turnovers quietly shaped the entire game. Oklahoma City turned those into transition opportunities, outscoring the Knicks 15-4 in fast-break points. That’s a massive swing, especially when you’re already dealing with a free-throw deficit.

The Thunder also forced 10 steals, constantly disrupting passing lanes and making New York uncomfortable initiating offense. Even when the Knicks shot well from three (15-35, 42.9%), they couldn’t string together enough clean possessions to build momentum. It felt like every time they had a chance to push, a turnover or whistle reset everything.