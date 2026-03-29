Caitlin Clark Says LeBron James Is The GOAT But Nikola Jokic Is Her Favorite Player

Caitlin Clark crowns LeBron James as the GOAT but picks Nikola Jokic as her favorite player.

Chaitanya Dadhwal
4 Min Read
Caitlin Clark Picks Nikola Jokic As Her Favorite Player Despite Crowning LeBron James As GOAT
Credit: Imagn Images

Caitlin Clark, the star guard for the Indiana Fever, recently appeared on Amazon Prime’s coverage of the NBA and spoke about her experience on the sidelines of a game on March 25 between the Lakers and the Pacers that the team in purple and gold ended up winning 137-130.

While discussing her experience with a new hobby, live-action photography, she spoke about her famous shots of LeBron James, which she later also posted on social media.

“It’s a new hobby, you didn’t even show the pictures I took of LeBron,” said Clark after Amazon gave a sneak peek behind the scenes of her experience that day. “I got it printed out and got him to sign it for me… That’s my GOAT,” Clark added.

“I swear we made eye contact, so I set down the camera and smiled at him. He just looked at me with a straight face. I’m like, he didn’t even see me. But the photo turned out well, so new hobby, I love it.” James even shared her photo later on his instagram story.

Caitlin Clark Picks LeBron James Over Michael Jordan As GOAT But Says Nikola Jokic Is Her Favorite Player
Credits: LeBron James/ Instagram Story

Clark, like most of the new generation of players, grew up watching LeBron James and can understandably have a personal bias for her hero. She has previously also said this last season and explained why James is the GOAT in her opinion.

 

But she also admitted that James is not her current favorite player. Her favorite is the Nuggets’ big man Nikola Jokic.

“I think everybody knew he was going to do everything to get back,” said Clark on Nikola Jokic and how he dealt with his knee injury while in pursuit of the NBA MVP Award and another championship.

“Not many people can average a triple-double; maybe you’re lucky enough to get a couple of those in a season. He’s done that all year long and in back-to-back years, so it’s pretty incredible.”

Nikola Jokic is currently averaging 27.9 points, 12.8 rebounds, and 10.8 assists while shooting 57.4% from the field and 38.5% from beyond the arc.

“Honestly, he’s my favorite player to watch. I think he’s the best player in the world,” Clark further added.

Therefore, while LeBron James might be the greatest of all time, her eyes are really on Nikola Jokic to see the highest level of basketball in today’s game. Maybe if the Nuggets face the Lakers in the playoffs, we could see Caitlin Clark on the sidelines once again.

Considering that the Nuggets are the only team against whom James does not have a winning record, that matchup may not be ideal for her GOAT, but definitely something she would love to see.

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ByChaitanya Dadhwal
Chaitanya Dadhwal is an NBA Analyst and Columnist at Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. He fell in love with basketball in 2018 after seeing James Harden in his prime. He joined the sports journalism world in 2021, one year before finishing his law school in 2022. He attended Jindal Global Law School in Sonipat, India, where his favorite subject was also Sports Law.He transitioned from law to journalism after realizing his true passion for sports and basketball in particular. Even though his journalism is driven by his desire to understand both sides of an argument and give a neutral perspective, he openly admits he is biased towards the Houston Rockets and Arsenal. But that intersection of in-depth analysis and passion helps him simplify the fine print and complex language for his readers.His goal in life is to open his own sports management agency one day and represent athletes. He wants to ensure he can help bridge the gap in equal opportunity for athletes across various sports and different genders playing the same sport.
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