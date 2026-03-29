Houston Rockets Player Ratings: Sengun Dominates As Houston Delivers Statement Performance

This wasn’t competitive basketball for long since it was a takeover. The Houston Rockets overwhelmed the New Orleans Pelicans 134-102, delivering a statement win with force and star power.

From the opening quarter, Houston controlled tempo, dominated the glass (+23 rebounding margin), and turned ball movement into efficient offense (33 assists on 49 field goals).

At the center of it all was Alperen Sengun, who dictated every inch of the game. When the Rockets play like this, connected, physical, and unselfish, they look like a real problem. Onto the Rockets player ratings, because this was a big win for them.

Alperen Sengun: A+

Game Stats: 36 PTS, 13 REB, 7 AST, 3 STL, 3 BLK, 12-23 FG, 5-7 3-PT FG, 7-8 FT, 32 MIN

This was dominance in its purest form. Sengun dismantled the entire defensive scheme. Scoring inside, stepping out for five threes, facilitating offense, protecting the rim, he touched every part of the game. The zero turnovers are what elevate this from great to elite. Every possession ran through him, and nothing was wasted. This wasn’t just production – it was All-NBA-worthy.

Jabari Smith Jr.: A

Game Stats: 20 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST, 2 BLK, 7-15 FG, 4-9 3-PT FG, 2-2 FT, 33 MIN

Smith delivered one of his most balanced performances, blending perimeter shooting with defensive presence. The four made threes spaced the floor perfectly, and his activity on the defensive end, especially as a weak-side rim protector, gave Houston another layer. He’s starting to look more comfortable impacting games without needing touches every possession.

Kevin Durant: A

Game Stats: 20 PTS, 4 REB, 6 AST, 2 TOV, 7-16 FG, 1-7 3-PT FG, 5-5 FT, 29 MIN

Kevin Durant didn’t need to dominate to control the game. Even with an uncharacteristically cold night from deep, he dictated defensive attention and created opportunities for others. His playmaking stood out, six assists without forcing the issue, and his ability to get to the line stabilized possessions when the offense stalled. This was a quiet star performance, the kind that tilts a game without screaming for attention.

Amen Thompson: A

Game Stats: 14 PTS, 8 REB, 5 AST, 3 STL, 5-10 FG, 4-6 FT, 35 MIN

Amen Thompson’s impact lives between the lines of the box score, but even statistically, this was a complete performance. He pushed pace, defended at a high level, and consistently made the right reads. His +32 plus-minus tells the story. When he was on the floor, the game tilted hard in Houston’s favor. The scoring is developing, but the all-around influence is already undeniable.

Tari Eason: A

Game Stats: 15 PTS, 8 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 6-12 FG, 3-5 3-PT FG, 22 MIN

Eason brought energy that translated directly into production. He crashed the glass, ran the floor, and knocked down perimeter shots at an efficient clip. His ability to impact the game without plays being drawn for him continues to make him one of the most valuable pieces in Houston’s rotation.

Clint Capela: A

Game Stats: 6 PTS, 14 REB, 3 AST, 1 TOV, 2 BLK, 3-6 FG, 16 MIN

Clint Capela completely controlled the interior defensively. Fourteen rebounds in just 16 minutes is dominance, plain and simple. He anchored the paint, cleaned up misses, and gave Houston a physical edge that the Pelicans couldn’t match. His presence turned second chances into a one-sided affair.

Aaron Holiday: B

Game Stats: 9 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST, 1 TOV, 3-8 FG, 3-7 3-PT FG, 25 MIN

Holiday did exactly what was needed – space the floor and keep the offense moving. All three of his makes came from deep, and his willingness to shoot kept the defense honest. He played within himself and maximized his role.

Jae’Sean Tate: C+

Game Stats: 4 PTS, 2 REB, 2-3 FG, 13 MIN

Tate’s impact doesn’t show up loudly, but it’s felt. He made quick decisions, defended with physicality, and kept possessions alive. This was a low-usage, high-efficiency performance that fit perfectly into the flow of the game.

Reed Sheppard: C+

Game Stats: 6 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST, 1 TOV, 2-6 FG, 2-5 3-PT FG, 1 BLK, 21 MIN

Sheppard had moments, particularly as a floor spacer, but struggled to find consistent rhythm. The shot-making came in flashes, and defensively he held his own, but this felt more like a supporting role performance. Not a negative outing – just one where others carried more of the load.

Jeff Green: N/A

Game Stats: 2 PTS, 1 AST, 1-1 FG, 4 MIN

Limited minutes, but no mistakes. Green stayed ready, executed his role, and gave Houston solid veteran minutes in a short stint.

Josh Okogie: N/A

Game Stats: 2 PTS, 1 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 1-3 FG, 5 MIN

Defensively, Okogie played well in a brief period. He was more active than other players in the rotation, helped maintain energy, and his scoring contribution was low.

Isaiah Crawford: N/A

Game Stats: 1 TOV, 0-2 FG, 0-1 3-PT FG, 4 MIN

A tough, brief stint. Shots didn’t fall, and he looked slightly out of rhythm. Minimal impact overall.