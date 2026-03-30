Lakers Injury Report vs. Wizards: Key Starter To Miss Game Alongside Luka Doncic

The Lakers' latest injury report confirms another key starter will miss their next game against the Wizards along with Luka Doncic.

Chaitanya Dadhwal
3 Min Read
Jan 26, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) looks to pass the ball against the Chicago Bulls during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

The Lakers are set to face the Wizards in their next game at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena for the 75th game of the regular season. The team released their injury report ahead of the fixture.

According to the reportLuka Doncic is set to miss the Lakers’ next game after receiving his 16th technical foul of the season. But alongside him, Marcus Smart (right ankle contusion) and Adou Thiero (left knee soreness) will also not be available to play.

While JJ Redick admitted that Smart’s absence is really hurting the team, missing Luka Doncic would definitely be a bigger blow to the team.

“He’s disappointed. He wants to be there for his teammates. And again, I’ve talked about this all year, he plays like he’s not a guy that takes games off, he can be banged up, but he’s going to play. He was like that when I was his teammate in Dallas.”

“For tomorrow, I think we’ve got some great contributions from guys that haven’t necessarily been in the nine-man rotation when we’ve been fully healthy.”

“Bronny’s had some good moments, Vando’s had some good moments, Maxi’s had some good moments, we’re gonna need everybody tomorrow,” concluded Redick.

Serving this suspension does not mean Doncic is off the hook for the rest of the season. Every alternate technical foul he receives from here onwards until the end of the regular season will lead to an automatic suspension.

It will get reset during the playoffs, where, after the first six technical fouls, Doncic will be liable for a one-game suspension following every alternate technical foul (seventh, ninth, and so on).

This game was hilariously considered as Doncic’s opportunity to beat Bam Adebayo’s scoring record, who had his 83-point game against the same tanking Wizards team. The Wizards will be on the second night of back-to-back games as they lost 88-123 to the Trail Blazers in Portland tonight.

They will likely also be shorthanded tomorrow night as Anthony Davis, Trae Young, D’Angelo Russell, and Kyshawn George will not be available for this game. While Alexandre Sarr and Tre Johnson are questionable due to injury management.

Therefore, the Lakers will have a solid opportunity to secure a victory in a must-win game. With just eight games left in the season, the Lakers (48-26) are just 1.5 games ahead of the Nuggets (47-28) in the third seed and three games ahead of the Timberwolves (45-29) and the Rockets (45-39).

Thus, every game from here onwards is a must-win game for the team in purple and gold.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByChaitanya Dadhwal
Chaitanya Dadhwal is an NBA Analyst and Columnist at Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. He fell in love with basketball in 2018 after seeing James Harden in his prime. He joined the sports journalism world in 2021, one year before finishing his law school in 2022. He attended Jindal Global Law School in Sonipat, India, where his favorite subject was also Sports Law.He transitioned from law to journalism after realizing his true passion for sports and basketball in particular. Even though his journalism is driven by his desire to understand both sides of an argument and give a neutral perspective, he openly admits he is biased towards the Houston Rockets and Arsenal. But that intersection of in-depth analysis and passion helps him simplify the fine print and complex language for his readers.His goal in life is to open his own sports management agency one day and represent athletes. He wants to ensure he can help bridge the gap in equal opportunity for athletes across various sports and different genders playing the same sport.
Previous Article New York Knicks head coach Mike Brown coaches against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the first quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mike Brown Calls Out Questionable Officiating During Knicks-Thunder Game
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like