Nuggets Player Ratings: Jokic Delivers Triple-Double To Outduel Warriors In Strong Road Win

The Denver Nuggets imposed their identity in a high-level, playoff-style road win (116-93) over the Golden State Warriors, leaning on efficiency and half-court control. While the Warriors stayed aggressive from deep, Denver’s discipline and shot quality ultimately decided the game, shooting 50% from the field, 47% from three, and winning the turnover battle 12-15 in a contest that tilted whenever Nikola Jokic touched the ball.

This was not just a win built on talent; it was built on structure, patience, and a clear understanding of late-game execution. When Denver plays with this level of offensive clarity, they remain one of the most difficult teams to dislodge in the league. Let’s get into the Nuggets player ratings after this impressive performance.

Nikola Jokic: A+

Game Stats: 25 PTS, 15 REB, 8 AST, 1 STL, 3 BLK, 10-20 FG, 4-8 3PT, 1-1 FT, 36 MIN

Nikola Jokic controlled the game in every dimension without ever forcing it. The triple-double impact was felt far beyond the box score – he dictated tempo, generated clean looks for teammates, and punished every defensive mistake with surgical precision. What stood out was the balance: scoring when needed, facilitating when pressured, and anchoring the defensive glass with authority. This was a complete superstar orchestration performance.

Jamal Murray: A-

Game Stats: 20 PTS, 6 REB, 7 AST, 2 STL, 4 TO, 7-12 FG, 2-4 3PT, 4-5 FT, 34 MIN

Jamal Murray operated as the perfect secondary engine. He was aggressive early, then settled into a more controlled playmaking rhythm as the game tightened. The shot creation was sharp, particularly in pick-and-roll actions with Jokic, and his defensive activity showed noticeable engagement. The turnovers were the only real blemish in an otherwise highly efficient two-way performance.

Tim Hardaway Jr.: A

Game Stats: 16 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST, 5-10 FG, 4-8 3PT, 26 MIN

Hardaway provided a critical scoring punch off the bench. His perimeter shooting shifted momentum and punished defensive overhelps. When Denver needed instant offense, he consistently delivered without forcing low-percentage looks.

Bruce Brown: A

Game Stats: 15 PTS, 1 REB, 2 STL, 6-11 FG, 3-4 3PT, 18 MIN

Brown was one of the most efficient impact players in the game. His defensive pressure, transition activity, and perimeter shooting combined into a near-perfect role performance. The energy swing he created during bench minutes was a major separator.

Christian Braun: B+

Game Stats: 12 PTS, 3 REB, 5-8 FG, 2 FT, 33 MIN

Braun provided stability on both ends, filling gaps without needing high usage. His off-ball movement created spacing advantages, and he consistently made the right read within Denver’s offensive structure. Defensively, he stayed disciplined against perimeter actions and helped contain transition bursts.

Peyton Watson: B

Game Stats: 10 PTS, 6 REB, 3 AST, 1 BLK, 3-11 FG, 2-5 FT, 22 MIN

Mixed stats for Watson reflect a strong influence defensively, despite his poor shooting. Solid switch defender and secondary rebounder, his physical defensive versatility and activity left a strong impression as Watson helped Denver at multiple defensive positions.

Cameron Johnson: C+

Game Stats: 6 PTS, 1 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 2-5 FG, 2-4 3PT, 19 MIN

Johnson delivered exactly what Denver needed in limited minutes – spacing, smart passing, and defensive discipline. His ability to hit timely threes stretched Golden State’s rotations and created driving lanes for the core offensive group.

Julian Strawther: C+

Game Stats: 7 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST, 1 TOV, 3-7 FG, 1-3 3-PT, 18 MIN

While it’s true that Strawther had 18 minutes of action in which he produced the shockingly low total of 7 points on a decidedly subpar 3-7 shooting, it’s definitely true that he didn’t do too much in contrast to the expectation.

Spencer Jones: N/A

Game Stats: 1 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK, 1 TOV, 6 MIN

Jones did quite a bit of action in six minutes, but he didn’t have a major impact considering his limited spurt.

Jonas Valanciunas: N/A

Game Stats: 1 REB, 1 AST, 5 MIN

Valanciunas gave Denver valuable interior size in short bursts. He wasn’t heavily involved offensively, but his physical presence helped stabilize the paint during rotation stretches.

Zeke Nnaji: N/A

Game Stats: 2 REB, 8 MIN

A quiet but functional stint. Nnaji contributed defensively and on the glass without needing touches. His impact came through positioning rather than production.

DaRon Holmes II: N/A

Game Stats: 5 PTS, 2-2 FG, 1-1 3-PT FG, 2 MIN

Short minutes, but he made his presence felt offensively with efficiency and confidence in limited touches.

Tyus Jones: N/A

Game Stats: 1 AST, 1 STL, 2 MIN

Tyus got an assist and a steal in the 2 minutes he played, but he really wasn’t needed in this game.

Curtis Jones: N/A

Game Stats: 1 AST, 1 STL, 2 MIN

Curtis really only got 2 minutes so a N/A is justified.

Jalen Pickett: N/A

Game Stats: 2 MIN

Unfortunately, because he was only able to play 2 minutes, Pickett was unable to make an impact on the game.