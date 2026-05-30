Devin Vassell Speaks Up On Game 7 Showdown vs. Thunder

The San Antonio Spurs are facing a must-win game tonight against Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the defending NBA champions (Oklahoma City Thunder). With a win, they will make their first Finals appearance since 2014, when they defeated the Miami Heat in five games to win their fifth championship.

Speaking ahead of tip-off on Saturday, Spurs guard Devin Vassell opened up on the big game and the emotions going into it. He told reporters that he could hardly sleep the night before, partly due to nerves and the music blaring at Scissortail Park.

“I was tossing and turning for a little bit, but I know I’ve got to get good sleep because I know they’re going to be playing music out there at that (Scissortail) park, trying to keep us up. I was trying to get as much sleep as possible,” said Vassell ahead of Game 7.

This game marks a major opportunity for the Spurs, and they aren’t taking it lightly. With a Finals run on the line, the stakes couldn’t be higher, and Vassell will play a major part in the events to come. With averages of 13.9 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.9 steals, and 0.4 blocks per game on 43.7% shooting from the field, his performance could very well make or break this series.

“This is what you dream of as a kid; to be in these situations is a blessing,” Vassell added. “Never take it for granted and be ready to go. We’ve watched film, and we know what it’s like when we win games and what it’s like when we lose games. We’re just excited, honestly. More excited than anything, I think we have a chance to do something special. We’ve watched film, and we know what it’s like when we win games and what it’s like when we lose games. We’re just trying to come out and be aggressive and be physical, be the first ones to punch.”

The Spurs aren’t here by accident. Led by Victor Wembanyama, De’Aaron Fox, Devin Vassell, and Stephon Castle, they have a roster that can compete with the best teams in the league. That’s why Vassell and the Spurs are confident that they can come out on top, despite being considered underdogs by much of the community.

“Be yourself, it’s nothing different,” said Vassell on the approach for Game 7. “It’s a big game, and we’re all excited, but at the end of the day, we’re here for a reason, and just being ourselves is just being ourselves is why we’re in this situation.

Playing in enemy territory, the Spurs can expect a hostile environment on Saturday, but it won’t faze them. In fact, the Spurs are embracing the “villain” persona in light of their quest to de-throne the defending champs.

“What could you ask for? Western Conference Finals against the defending champs in their city, in their arena,” said Vassell. “We know it’s going to be loud. About to be the villains tonight, and I can’t wait.”

Between star power, depth, and masterful coaching from Mitch Johnson, the Spurs have everything they need to come out on top. The players are locked in and fully committed, while the roster is nearly fully healthy (with the exception of De’Aaron Fox). Still, the job is not finished for the Spurs, and Vassell knows that the margin for error will be slim against a team as stacked as the Thunder.