Cade Cunningham Candidly Reflects On Game 1 Loss To Magic As 39-Point Night Gets Wasted

Cade Cunningham addresses the Pistons' shocking Game 1 loss at home to the Magic in their first-round series of the 2026 NBA playoffs.

Chaitanya Dadhwal
5 Min Read
Mar 1, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) drives against Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) during the first quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images
Mar 1, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) drives against Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) during the first quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images

The Detroit Pistons, who topped the Eastern Conference as their No. 1 seed this season, unfortunately lost 101-112 to the Orlando Magic (eighth seed) in Game 1 of their first-round series in the 2026 NBA playoffs.

Cade Cunningham, the Pistons’ star player, on a night where he was snubbed from the MVP race, ended up with 39 points, five rebounds, and four assists while shooting 13-27 from the field (48.1 FG%) and 3-8 from beyond the arc (37.5 3P%).

Following the loss, Cunningham spoke to the members of the media at the postgame press conference, where he addressed several factors that were like a punch to the mouth in today’s loss to the Magic.

“Yeah, just I think we came out a little too, I don’t know, tight, lax, whatever the word is, maybe both for some of us, but just didn’t come out with the right energy.”

“Gave them life early on, and then we had to deal with that for the rest of the game. We were better in stints, but we can’t dig a hole like that. Something we’ve said a lot this year,” said Cunningham in his initial remarks on what allowed the Magic to lead by as many as 13 points in the first quarter itself.

“I mean, probably the same. Got to be better. Will be better. I’m still very excited about this series and where it’s going to push this team to. So it’s a lot of things that we can learn from this game, and we’ll move forward and be better,” Cunningham further added on what went wrong in the second half.

“I mean, just hitting the open man. We got, you know, talent up and down his roster. I got to do a better job of making sure that I’m getting clean pickups and hitting guys in their spot. Giving them clean passes so that they can make plays out of it,” said Cunningham on what he felt he could do better.

“Yeah, just give him space. Make sure that we’re giving him good passes in there. There were a couple of times where I felt like I had them didn’t give him clean passes. Same with Stew,” said Cunningham on how he could share the ball more efficiently.

“You know, that’s what they do; pack the paint. So, just making sure that we’re spacing properly and making crisp passes, and also if they’re packing the paint, you know, making plays on the back side of it.”

“I know that they feel great about this game. It was a big win for them. They came in, they handled their business, and stole one on the road. That’s what you want to do in a playoff series. So, you know, I’m sure that they feel great about that,” the Pistons guard added on what the Magic took away from this game.

“Obviously, we’re sick about, you know, losing this one. It’s a long series, though. There’s no confidence dropped from us. We know that team, they know us. Um, so it’ll be a long, fun series,” Cunningham concluded optimistically.

Detroit is now one step behind in a series where they had the home-court advantage. This loss turns the momentum in Orlando’s favor as a near 40-point night from Cunningham goes to waste.

The Magic will remain on the road for Game 2, which is scheduled to be held on Wednesday night, April 22. The Pistons’ primary MVP candidate would have probably found out after the game that he and Luka Doncic did not make it to the finalists of the MVP race despite having a strong case for it.

Will this news for Cunningham fuel a stronger bounce-back from the Pistons? Or will we see the Magic take a resounding 2-0 lead in this series in Game 2? Let us know what you think in the comments section.

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ByChaitanya Dadhwal
Chaitanya Dadhwal is an NBA Analyst and Columnist at Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. He fell in love with basketball in 2018 after seeing James Harden in his prime. He joined the sports journalism world in 2021, one year before finishing his law school in 2022. He attended Jindal Global Law School in Sonipat, India, where his favorite subject was also Sports Law.He transitioned from law to journalism after realizing his true passion for sports and basketball in particular. Even though his journalism is driven by his desire to understand both sides of an argument and give a neutral perspective, he openly admits he is biased towards the Houston Rockets and Arsenal. But that intersection of in-depth analysis and passion helps him simplify the fine print and complex language for his readers.His goal in life is to open his own sports management agency one day and represent athletes. He wants to ensure he can help bridge the gap in equal opportunity for athletes across various sports and different genders playing the same sport.
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