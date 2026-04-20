4 Things We Learned After Spurs Defeat Trail Blazers In Convincing Fashion To Take Game 1

The San Antonio Spurs controlled Game 1. From the opening stretch, they dominate everything in a 111-98 win over the Portland Trail Blazers. This was the perfect way to cap off Victor Wembanyama‘s dominant postseason debut, which included a monster 35-point performance.

The numbers back it up: a +21 largest lead, 45.5% from three, and a consistent ability to get quality looks while forcing Portland into tough ones. The Blazers had moments, but they never truly had control.

That distinction matters in playoff basketball, and right now, it’s firmly in San Antonio’s hands. Here are four things we learned after this matchup.

1. Victor Wembanyama Completely Takes Over

There are dominant performances, and then there’s what Victor Wembanyama just did. Thirty-five points on 13-21 shooting, five threes, and it somehow still felt like he left plays on the table. That’s the scary part – this wasn’t even a “perfect” Wemby game.

What stood out wasn’t just the scoring, but how he got it. Pick-and-pop threes, transition finishes, face-up jumpers – he was solving every defensive look Portland threw at him. And when the Blazers tried to crowd him, he simply shot over them like they weren’t there.

On the defensive end, his presence quietly reshaped everything. Portland hesitated in the paint, altered shots, and passed up looks they’d normally take. That’s the Wembanyama effect – he doesn’t just block shots, he deletes options. If this version of him shows up consistently, this series might not last long.

2. Backcourt Play Gives Spurs Full Control

The pairing of De’Aaron Fox and Stephon Castle felt like a steady hand on the wheel all night. Nothing rushed, nothing forced – just control. Fox’s 17 points and 8 assists don’t even fully capture how much he dictated tempo.

Every time Portland looked like they might string together momentum, Fox slowed things down, got the Spurs into a set, and produced a quality possession. That’s playoff maturity showing up in real time.

Castle, meanwhile, continues to look far beyond his years. His 17 points and 7 assists came with poise, not flash. He made the simple read over and over, and that’s exactly what San Antonio needed. No wasted movement, no unnecessary risks.

Together, they made life easier for everyone else. When your guards are this composed, your offense doesn’t just function; it flows. And right now, Portland hasn’t found a way to disrupt that rhythm.

3. Three-Point Shooting Creates Separation

If you’re looking for the cleanest explanation for how this game got out of hand, start here: 45.5% vs 26.3% from three. That’s not just a gap – that’s a canyon.

Devin Vassell and Julian Champagnie knocked down shots that felt like backbreakers every time Portland hinted at a run. Not wild, contested heaves; clean, confident looks created by good offense.

And that’s what makes it more concerning for the Blazers. This wasn’t random hot shooting; it was the result of spacing, ball movement, and decision-making. San Antonio earned those threes.

On the other side, Portland kept firing but never found rhythm. Missed threes turned into long rebounds, which turned into Spurs transition opportunities. It’s a domino effect, and in Game 1, every piece fell San Antonio’s way.

4. Portland Needs More Offensive Balance

You can’t ask much more from Deni Avdija – 30 points, 10 boards, 5 assists. He showed up, competed, and gave Portland real production. The problem? He was doing too much of the heavy lifting.

Outside of Avdija and a solid outing from Scoot Henderson, the offense felt uneven. Jrue Holiday had moments as a facilitator (11 assists), but the scoring efficiency just wasn’t there, and the spacing never fully clicked.

Portland’s offense often stalled in isolation or late-clock situations, which played right into San Antonio’s defensive strengths. There wasn’t enough pressure applied across the lineup to make the Spurs uncomfortable.

If the Blazers want to make this a series, they need more voices in the offense – more movement, more shot-makers stepping up, and less reliance on one or two creators. Because right now, San Antonio knows exactly where the ball is going, and that’s a dangerous place to be.