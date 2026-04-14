Anthony Davis Could Request Trade From Wizards Before Playing A Game

Anthony Davis has not played a single game for the Washington Wizards yet, but trade speculation is already building around his future. According to Evan Sidery, there is a growing belief around the league that Davis could request a trade before ever suiting up for Washington.

“There’s widespread belief that Anthony Davis will request a trade from the Wizards after never playing a single game for them. Davis wants to be on an immediate title-contending roster, which Washington isn’t. Davis was blindsided at the trade deadline being sent to Washington.”

The situation began at the trade deadline, when Davis was moved from the Dallas Mavericks to Washington in a deal he did not expect. By his own admission, he was blindsided by the move. He had no indication it was coming and no control over the destination.

That context matters. This was not a move Davis pushed for. It was a reset decision by Dallas after a failed stint where injuries limited him to just 20 games this season. In those appearances, he averaged 20.4 points, 11.1 rebounds, and 2.8 assists while shooting 50.6% from the field. The production remained strong, but availability once again became the concern.

Now at 33 years old, Davis is entering the late prime phase of his career. His priorities are clear as he wants to win, and his window to compete at the highest level is shrinking. That creates immediate tension with Washington’s timeline.

The Wizards are in a rebuild. Even after acquiring Trae Young earlier, the roster is built around youth and development rather than contention. Players like Alex Sarr, Bilal Coulibaly, Kyshawn George, and Tre Johnson offer long-term upside, but none are proven at a level that guarantees immediate playoff success.

Davis has acknowledged that gap. He has spoken about the age difference within the locker room and how it changes perspective, even referencing how he now understands what LeBron James experienced playing alongside younger teammates.

At the same time, Davis has not completely shut the door on Washington. He has stated that he plans to speak with the front office to understand their vision. If the organization can build a competitive roster around him and Trae Young this offseason, there is a path forward.

The challenge is execution. Washington lacks the proven pieces needed to contend immediately. They would need aggressive moves in free agency or trades to accelerate the timeline. That is difficult given Davis’ contract situation. He is in the first year of a three-year, $175 million extension. He earned $54.1 million this season, will make $58.4 million next year, and holds a $62.7 million player option in the final year.

That contract makes any potential trade complex. Contending teams would need to match salary and take on long-term financial risk tied to Davis’ injury history. From Davis’ perspective, the decision comes down to patience versus urgency. If Washington shows real intent to compete, he could stay and lead a new core. If not, requesting a trade becomes the logical move.

The league is watching closely. A player of Davis’ caliber rarely lands on a rebuilding team at this stage of his career. He has not played a game yet, but his future is already uncertain.