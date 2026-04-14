Anthony Davis Gets Candid On Age-Gap With Wizards Teammates: “Now I See How Bron Feels”

The 2025-26 season ended in disappointment for Anthony Davis, as injuries kept him sidelined and eventually led to his departure from the Dallas Mavericks. Still, the 2026-27 season now brings new possibilities, as Davis finds himself in a position to make his debut for the Washington Wizards.

While promising in every right, Anthony Davis, now 33, finds himself as the oldest member of one of the youngest rosters in the league. Given that this is a new experience for the superstar, during his exit interview, Davis found himself relating to his former teammate, LeBron James.

While highlighting why he felt committed to playing for the Wizards and his own sense of professionalism, Davis stated:

“In the summer, right now, I’m going to compete, train, and have the mindset that I will be here next year. Not only because I’m under contract, but also, I like these young guys. I ain’t going to lie. I feel like they’re all my children. Some of these guys were four or five in my rookie year, which is crazy. Now I see how Bron feels.”

When Davis was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers, he was just 26 years old. In comparison, LeBron James was already 35 and in Year 17.

Now, apart from Davis, the current Wizards roster features just two other players above 30: Anthony Gill (33) and D’Angelo Russell (30). Even Trae Young, Davis’ running mate in Washington, is only 27. Considering that players such as Alex Sarr (20), Kyshawn George (22), and Bilal Coulibaly (21) are barely above 20, Davis is truly in a young environment.

Still, this could be an opportunity for Anthony Davis to impart some wisdom. As the veteran with championship experience, guiding and nurturing the Wizards’ young players can only strengthen the roster, improving their chances of being a competitive team next season.

Anthony Davis To Meet With Wizards Front Office

Anthony Davis admitted to being initially apprehensive about joining the Wizards, but since becoming familiar with the team, he has gained more confidence. Still, during his exit interview, Davis emphasized that he would be communicating with the front office to gain a better idea of where the franchise is headed.

“I haven’t had a chance to talk with them yet. Obviously, it’s a long summer and it [the season] just ended yesterday, but we’re meeting with those guys,” Davis stated. “They know I want to win. I’m sure they want to win, as well. Nobody wants to lose.”

After recalling his own experience of being part of losing rosters and highlighting what it takes to be a winning franchise, he added:

“So, if something comes out of the conversation where that’s the path and, obviously, you won’t know until the season starts, that’s what I would like to see. What is our plan for winning going into next season and how? Not like this is a plan, but how do we execute that? And based on that, we’ll kind of see what happens.”

Anthony Davis’ reasoning seems justified. Although his availability has limited his ability to contribute, the big man has consistently been committed to winning and competing for titles.

During his brief stint with the Dallas Mavericks, Davis made an honest effort to help the Mavs assert themselves as a competitive team in a stacked Western Conference. While he came up short in this endeavor, his averages of 20.4 points, 11.4 rebounds, 1.1 steals, and 1.7 blocks per game proved solid.

Anthony Davis couldn’t make his debut for the Wizards this season as injuries continued to keep him sidelined. However, next season could present an opportunity for the big man to be more impactful.

By pairing Davis with an elite floor general in Trae Young, who is capable of bringing the best out of him, the Wizards could be promising. Still, it goes without saying that their health will eventually determine how Washington fares next season.