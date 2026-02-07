Anthony Davis Expected To Miss Rest Of 2025-26 NBA Season With Hand And Groin Injuries

Washington Wizards star Anthony Davis has been out of action since early January, and it appears we might not see him in action for quite some time. NBA insider Chris Haynes reports Davis is expected to miss the rest of the 2025-26 season.

“BREAKING: Washington Wizards star Anthony Davis (hand, groin) expected to sit out the remainder of the season to fully get healthy for the 2026-27 season, league sources tell me.”

There did seem to be a pretty good chance we wouldn’t see Davis play again this season when the Dallas Mavericks sent him to the Wizards at the trade deadline in a three-team deal involving the Charlotte Hornets. You’d have expected the 10-time All-Star to push himself to return if his new team had playoff aspirations, but they do not. The Wizards are 13th in the East with a 14-36 record.

Davis had suffered ligament damage in his left hand during the Mavericks‘ 116-114 loss to the Utah Jazz on Jan. 8. Reports came out at the time that he would need surgery, which would rule him out for several months.

Davis debunked those reports himself, and it was later revealed that he wouldn’t be undergoing surgery after getting a second opinion. Instead of being sidelined for months, the 32-year-old was set to be re-evaluated in six weeks. That timeline has gone out of the window now.

Considering Davis hasn’t come out and dismissed Haynes’ report, we can probably assume an official announcement will come soon. This is a season he probably would want to put behind him as well.

Davis has averaged 20.4 points, 11.1 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.1 steals, and 1.7 blocks per game in 2025-26. He has only played in 20 games due to injuries, and they pretty much defined his tenure as a Maverick.

Less than a year into his stint with the Mavericks, Davis had suffered 18 injuries. He suffered an adductor strain on his debut for the team, and that would prove to be a sign of things to come.

Parting ways with Luka Doncic to acquire Davis from the Los Angeles Lakers was a decision the Mavericks were heavily criticized for, and the situation turned out even worse than the critics would have imagined. He played just 29 games in total for them, and you’d hope that number will be much higher with the Wizards.

It was reported that Davis was unhappy about getting traded to the rebuilding Wizards. He has dismissed those reports and stated he loved his first visit with the ownership and front office on Friday. You’d imagine the two sides discussed this decision as well.

It will be interesting to see what the Wizards do with Trae Young now. They had acquired Young from the Atlanta Hawks on Jan. 9, and he has yet to make his debut for his new team due to a sprained right knee and bruised quadriceps.

Young will be re-evaluated after the All-Star break, and you’d imagine he won’t play too many games for the Wizards this season. They’d want a top-three pick in the upcoming 2026 NBA Draft to land Darryn Peterson, Cameron Boozer, or AJ Dybantsa.