Anthony Davis Reacts To Rumors About Unhappiness Over Wizards Trade

Anthony Davis likes what he has seen so far from the Wizards.

Gautam Varier
5 Min Read
Sacramento, California, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward/center Anthony Davis (3) on the bench against the Sacramento Kings during the second quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

For the second year in a row, Anthony Davis found himself on the move in February. Just a little over 12 months after the Dallas Mavericks acquired Davis from the Los Angeles Lakers, they traded him away to the Washington Wizards on Thursday.

A report has since emerged that Davis is unhappy to be a Wizard, but he told The Athletic’s David Aldridge that any talk of that nature is overblown.

“They said I said a lot of stuff in the other city, too, that I didn’t say,” Davis said.

Davis ended up in Washington as part of a massive three-team trade involving the Wizards, Mavericks, and Charlotte Hornets.

The Wizards acquired Davis, Jaden Hardy, D’Angelo Russell, and Dante Exum, while the Mavericks got Khris Middleton, AJ Johnson, Tyus Jones, Marvin Bagley III, two first-round picks, and three second-round picks. As for the Hornets, they received Malaki Branham.

You’d imagine Washington was not where Davis imagined he’d be in 2026 when he was starring for the title-chasing Lakers last season. The Wizards have been in rebuild mode forever and are currently down at 13th in the East with a 14-36 record. Davis, though, liked what he saw and heard on his first visit with ownership and the front office on Friday.

“The visit’s been great,” he said. “They definitely welcomed me with open arms, spent some time with Ted [Leonsis] and Zach [Leonsis]. It’s totally different from what they make it seem. I know it’s like, oh, they have the stigma of they’re not a good team. I haven’t seen the practice facility yet, but the arena is top-notch, world-class for sure. Seen the chefs and how they take care of the families. It’s been great.”

While a good first impression has been made, Davis understandably isn’t ready to make any sort of long-term commitment to the Wizards just yet. The 32-year-old is currently in the first year of a three-year, $175 million deal. He has a $62.7 million player option for 2027-28 and is eligible for an extension this offseason.

Davis, who is averaging 20.4 points, 11.1 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.1 steals, and 1.7 blocks per game in 2025-26, wants a clear idea of the Wizards’ plan moving forward before he makes any grand declarations about staying. The 10-time All-Star thinks it is possible that the team can turn things around as early as next season.

“It’s hard to say (I would definitely stay in D.C.) without the proper plan,” Davis said. “Obviously, it’s tough right now with the team. It shows with their record, but adding certain pieces, that can change. It’s year by year. They could be the No. 1 team in the East next year.”

That might be too big a leap, but the Wizards could be a lot better in 2026-27. If Davis is healthy, you’d back him and fellow new acquisition Trae Young to guide this team back to the playoffs. While a return to the postseason would be a step in the right direction, the big man, who is currently recovering from a hand injury, has made it clear he has bigger aspirations.

“At this point in my career, I want to compete for a championship,” Davis said. “Whether that’s here or elsewhere, I have no idea. It’s been phenomenal, everything they’re saying. Everything they’re showing me is nothing short of phenomenal. Now it’s about having an actual conversation about the team.”

Davis won an NBA championship with the Lakers in the Bubble in 2020, but isn’t satisfied with just one. The chances of him winning another with the Wizards look slim, but a lot can change in a couple of years.

Gautam Varier
