Anthony Davis Reportedly Unhappy After Being Traded To Wizards

Anthony Davis is reportedly unhappy with his trade to the Wizards, with his camp unaware the deal was coming.

Nico Martinez
4 Min Read
Dec 25, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis (3) before the game against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Things have been moving fast for Anthony Davis, and he’s done trying to keep up. Following his second trade over one year, the All-Star big man is reportedly growing frustrated with his increasingly volatile situation.

“This was a free player for the Washington Wizards. I don’t believe they’re going to give him a contract extension,” said NBA insider Chris Mannix. “What they’re doing is saying ‘okay, we got Trae Young, we got Anthony Davis, we’re in the playoffs next year, and then in 2027-2028, maybe we’re ready to take off.’ It’s not good for Anthony Davis, and I’ve been told he’s not loving this. But I’m telling you, I don’t see a contract extension coming. I think they are open to that with Trae Young, I don’t think they’re open to that with Anthony Davis.”

Davis, 32, thought he’d be competing for championships at this stage of his career. Now, without any notice or warning, he’s on a Wizards team that is more focused on building up its future than making a run in 2026. This team doesn’t fit Davis’ win-now timeline, and he never intended to play here. Instead, when initial trade talks began for Davis, his camp was pushing for a deal with the Warriors or Hawks.

The problem for Davis is that his value has never been lower. He’s only played 29 games since his trade from the Lakers last year, following a recurring theme of setbacks that have plagued his career. In total, Davis has suffered nearly 300 injuries across 51 body parts, a brutal illustration of his delicate durability.

It was for that reason that the Wizards ended up with Davis, and it’s likely for the same reason that they are reluctant to commit to him long-term. With another three years and $164 million on his contract, Davis’ future is entirely in the Wizards’ hands, and it seems even they are unsure where the star big man fits into their long-term plan.

For Davis, this is not the way he wanted things to go. With averages of 20.4 points, 11.1 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.1 steals, and 1.7 blocks per game on 50.6% shooting and 27.0% shooting from three, he can still produce at an All-Star level, and he wants to spend his prime in a stable, winning situation. With Trae Young, Davis has the potential for success in D.C., but how long must he wait before it all comes together?

At 32 with a history of injuries, time is not on Davis’s side, and history says that his best years may already be behind him. Still, how he spends some of his last All-Star-level seasons could determine how we remember his legacy for the foreseeable future. If he doesn’t get it done in the nation’s capital, there may be nowhere left for him call home.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByNico Martinez
Follow:
Nico Martinez is a veteran staff writer for Fadeaway World from Brooklyn, New York. He joined Fadeaway World in 2016 and is currently residing in Columbia, South Carolina. Nico holds a degree in Sports Management from Columbia International University where he built a strong foundation in the inner workings of sports media and management. Nico's contributions have significantly enhanced the credibility and depth of Fadeaway World's content, earning him recognition across the sports journalism community. His work has been discussed in prestigious publications like Sports Illustrated. A dedicated follower of LeBron James, Nico often leads coverage on news related to the basketball star. With nearly a decade of experience in sports journalism, Nico consistently provides comprehensive and timely basketball news, engaging a wide audience of basketball enthusiasts.Nico's most desired player to interview, past or present, is Kevin Durant. He is particularly keen on asking Durant if he has any regrets about his career, especially concerning his departure from the Oklahoma City Thunder, and why he engages so much with fans on social media. 
Previous Article Jan 30, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward/guard Luka Doncic (77) on the court against the Washington Wizards during the first half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-Imagn Images Luka Doncic Unlikely To Play Saturday As Lakers Monitor Hamstring
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like