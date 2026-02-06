Anthony Davis Reportedly Unhappy After Being Traded To Wizards

Things have been moving fast for Anthony Davis, and he’s done trying to keep up. Following his second trade over one year, the All-Star big man is reportedly growing frustrated with his increasingly volatile situation.

“This was a free player for the Washington Wizards. I don’t believe they’re going to give him a contract extension,” said NBA insider Chris Mannix. “What they’re doing is saying ‘okay, we got Trae Young, we got Anthony Davis, we’re in the playoffs next year, and then in 2027-2028, maybe we’re ready to take off.’ It’s not good for Anthony Davis, and I’ve been told he’s not loving this. But I’m telling you, I don’t see a contract extension coming. I think they are open to that with Trae Young, I don’t think they’re open to that with Anthony Davis.”

Davis, 32, thought he’d be competing for championships at this stage of his career. Now, without any notice or warning, he’s on a Wizards team that is more focused on building up its future than making a run in 2026. This team doesn’t fit Davis’ win-now timeline, and he never intended to play here. Instead, when initial trade talks began for Davis, his camp was pushing for a deal with the Warriors or Hawks.

The problem for Davis is that his value has never been lower. He’s only played 29 games since his trade from the Lakers last year, following a recurring theme of setbacks that have plagued his career. In total, Davis has suffered nearly 300 injuries across 51 body parts, a brutal illustration of his delicate durability.

It was for that reason that the Wizards ended up with Davis, and it’s likely for the same reason that they are reluctant to commit to him long-term. With another three years and $164 million on his contract, Davis’ future is entirely in the Wizards’ hands, and it seems even they are unsure where the star big man fits into their long-term plan.

For Davis, this is not the way he wanted things to go. With averages of 20.4 points, 11.1 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.1 steals, and 1.7 blocks per game on 50.6% shooting and 27.0% shooting from three, he can still produce at an All-Star level, and he wants to spend his prime in a stable, winning situation. With Trae Young, Davis has the potential for success in D.C., but how long must he wait before it all comes together?

At 32 with a history of injuries, time is not on Davis’s side, and history says that his best years may already be behind him. Still, how he spends some of his last All-Star-level seasons could determine how we remember his legacy for the foreseeable future. If he doesn’t get it done in the nation’s capital, there may be nowhere left for him call home.