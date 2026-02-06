Stephen Curry Ruled Out For Warriors In Crucial Lakers Matchup

Warriors star set to miss third straight game as he continues recovery from a minor knee injury.

Nico Martinez
Jan 30, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts after a basket against the Detroit Pistons in the third quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
There’s a big game in the Crypto.com arena tomorrow night, featuring two teams vying for a premium playoff position in the West. With so many variables at play, it’s difficult to predict a winner, especially since both the Lakers and Warriors could be without some major firepower.

Most notably, Stephen Curry (knee) has been ruled out for the contest, marking his third straight absence. His current status is day-to-day as he recovers from patellofemoral pain syndrome (AKA runner’s knee). His last game was on January 30 against the Pistons, where he dropped 23 points, one rebound, two assists, zero steals, and one block on 43.8% shooting and 40.0% shooting from three.

“It’s trending in the right direction,” Curry said in a chat with Anthony Slater. “It’s different than last year, but something that will heal. It’s a matter of learning as I go what works rehab-wise,” Curry said. “Because it’s still painful. You have to try to get rid of all the inflammation and pain. It’s something we still have to monitor and injury-manage, but it’s something where, if I come back too early, it could flare up.”

Curry should be back within the next couple of games for Golden State, but he’s not the only injury they’re dealing with right now. Jimmy Butler has been ruled out for the season with a torn ACL, while their newest signing, Kristaps Porzingis, will remain sidelined as he adjusts to his new surroundings.

Without three of their top four players, the Warriors will be massively shorthanded tomorrow. They’ll have to rely on their young core to step up as they did in Thursday’s 101-97 win over the Suns. Big performances from Pat Spencer, De’Anthony Melton, and Gui Santos paved the way for a win without Steph, and that will be the formula for a win over the Lakers.

Of course, it helps that Los Angeles is also dealing with some injury concerns. Luka Doncic hasn’t been fully ruled out, but he’s unlikely to play after tweaking his hamstring on Thursday. His absence leaves the Lakers vulnerable offensively, but the Dubs will need to find ways to contain Austin Reaves if they want to keep the competition in check.

In what has been an unpredictable season, the Warriors continue to stay relevant amid countless setbacks. From the Jonathan Kuminga saga to the Jimmy Butler injury, things have not been easy, but they are only four games out of the sixth and final playoff spot in the West. If they can win on Saturday, it will set the stage for them to carry the momentum after Curry’s inevitable return.

