Luka Doncic Unlikely To Play Saturday As Lakers Monitor Hamstring

There is optimism Luka Doncic avoided a serious hamstring injury, but he is doubtful to play against the Warriors.

Nico Martinez
4 Min Read
Jan 30, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward/guard Luka Doncic (77) on the court against the Washington Wizards during the first half at Capital One Arena.
Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-Imagn Images

The injuries just keep coming for the Lakers this season. As one player returns, another goes down, and the latest setback involved none other than Luka Doncic himself.

In an update provided by ESPN’s Dave McMenamin on Friday, it was revealed that the Lakers are optimistic that his injury is only minor. Still, after logging just 15 minutes on Thursday, the team will practice a cautious approach by keeping him from action against the Warriors.

Doncic was getting into his usual rhythm when he suddenly tweaked his left leg and hobbled off the court. It didn’t raise any serious concerns at the time, but the Lakers decided to rule him out after he showed signs of pain and discomfort.

Doncic, 26, has been on a roll this season as the NBA’s leading scorer. Through 42 games, he’s averaging 32.8 points, 7.8 rebounds, 8.6 assists, 1.5 steals, and 0.5 blocks per game on 47.3% shooting from the field and 34.5% shooting from three. He dropped 10 points (30.0% shooting), four rebounds, two assists, zero steals, and zero blocks in Thursday’s win over the 76ers before leaving the game and going to the locker rooms for treatment.

Luka’s absence leaves the Lakers without their leading scorer and playmaker against a red-hot 76ers squad that’s risen to sixth in the East. Fortunately, the return of Austin Reaves gives the Lakers a key offensive boost when they need it most.

He dropped 35 points in 25 minutes yesterday, proving that he’s ready to re-take his place in the starting lineup. Whether Luka’s gone for one game or several, the Lakers will be looking to Austin to fill in the gaps and make up for what is lacking. He looks up to the task so far, as he continues what has been a career year on the court.

Of course, LeBron James will also play a major role. Even at 41, he’s good enough to make a positive impact, and he may have to step beyond his usual role to help the Lakers secure this victory. He has dealt with injuries of his own this season, but he’s been crucial for their success with averages of 21.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, 6.7 assists, 1.1 steals, and 0.6 blocks per game on 50.6% shooting and 31.5% shooting from three.

For now, the Lakers remain committed to the cautious injury approach, even if it costs them some regular-season wins. With Doncic having missed time already, any more extended setbacks could have massive implications on the season. That’s why, despite a minor injury, Doncic is getting some time off to fully rest and recover. The Lakers need him at full strength for the battles to come, and that means doing everything they can to maximize his long-term durability.

