Lakers Player Ratings: Reaves Scores 35 Points Off The Bench To Defeat 76ers; Doncic Exits With Injury

The Lakers didn’t play a perfect game, but on nights like these, all that matters is simply getting a win. Conquering the shaky stretches, innumerable turnovers, and an injured rotation, the Lakers outlasted the 76ers, who used a heavy Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey load.

Austin Reaves, who knocked out the Sixers late, was the lifeline for the Lakers (final score: 119-115). With a number of the starters failing to find a rhythm, Reaves changed the complexion of the game, and the Lakers’ depth, glass-eating, and composure closed the game out.

Austin Reaves: A+

Game Stats: 35 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST, 5 TOV, 12-17 FG, 5-8 3-PT FG, 6-7 FT, 25 MIN

Reaves poured in 35 points on the night at excellent production, and this was him at his utmost best. With 25 minutes of play, he showed his fearlessness and confidence. With the game in the balance, he closed it out like he was super goated, even banking off big shots which nobody expected.

It was not just the scoring that was special about this performance – it was the timing. Reaves answered questions from the Lakers when he needed to. He attacked mismatches, hit from three, and closed the door late. He simply took over.

LeBron James: B

Game Stats: 17 PTS, 4 REB, 10 AST, 1 BLK, 8 TOV, 7-17 FG, 0-3 3-PT FG, 3-3 FT, 37 MIN

LeBron James’ box score looks busy, but this was one of those nights where the impact didn’t always match the control. He finished with 17 points and 10 assists, yet the eight turnovers loomed large, especially during stretches where the Lakers struggled to create clean offense. Philadelphia loaded up on him early, forcing rushed reads and crowding his driving lanes.

Still, LeBron settled things when chaos threatened. He quarterbacked the offense late, trusted the hot hand, and pulled defenders out of position with his gravity. It wasn’t dominant, but it was steady – and sometimes that’s enough when someone else is cooking.

Jake LaRavia: B

Game Stats: 14 PTS, 2 AST, 3 STL, 1 TOV, 5-7 FG, 0-2 3-PT FG, 4-5 FT, 23 MIN

LaRavia quietly gave the Lakers exactly what they needed from a role player: efficient scoring and smart movement. LaRavia stays within himself and doesn’t try to do more than his role demands. His off-ball awareness and patience helped create driving lanes when the offense stagnated.

He played a more positive part on the defensive end than he did on the offensive end. Given the role and the minutes, LaRavia committed no crimes, made no mistakes, and did no dramatics.

Rui Hachimura: B

Game Stats: 14 PTS, 7 REB, 5-7 FG, 2-2 3-PT FG, 2-2 FT, 35 MIN

Rui gave the Lakers exactly what they needed from the second unit: energy and timely shooting. He knocked down both of his three-point attempts and attacked mismatches when the opportunity was there. His physicality helped tilt the rebounding battle.

He wasn’t asked to do much playmaking, but he embraced his role and executed it cleanly. Efficient and effective.

Deandre Ayton: B-

Game Stats: 10 PTS, 6 REB, 2 BLK, 4-5 FG, 2-2 FT, 20 MIN

Ayton’s stat line doesn’t jump off the page, but his presence mattered. He finished efficiently, protected the rim with two blocks, and battled on the glass despite being outsized at times by Embiid. His touch around the basket was clean, and he didn’t force anything offensively.

The issue remains consistency. There were moments where Ayton disappeared for long stretches, especially during second-chance opportunities. Still, this was a step in the right direction, particularly defensively.

Luka Doncic: C+

Game Stats: 10 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST, 5 TOV, 3-10 FG, 0-4 3-PT FG, 4-4 FT, 16 MIN

This wasn’t Luka’s night, especially since he limped off with a leg injury. Even before exiting, he never found rhythm, shot poorly, and committed five turnovers in limited minutes. The Sixers pressured him aggressively, and it clearly disrupted his timing and decision-making.

A rough outing, but not a damaging one, and we hope Luka can get back on the court sooner rather than later for the Lakers.

Jarred Vanderbilt: C+

Game Stats: 6 PTS, 6 REB, 1 AST, 2 STL, 1 BLK, 1 TOV, 3-7 FG, 0-3 3-PT FG, 23 MIN

Vanderbilt’s impact doesn’t always show up in scoring, but it was felt everywhere else. He crashed the boards, disrupted passing lanes, and brought defensive intensity that shifted the game’s tempo. His hustle plays kept possessions alive and frustrated Philadelphia.

Offensively, the limitations are still there, but his defense and effort remain invaluable – especially in close games.

Maxi Kleber: C+

Game Stats: 4 PTS, 4 REB, 4 AST, 3 STL, 1 TOV, 2-3 FG, 26 MIN

Kleber was a game-changer without needing the ball. His rebounding, passing, and defensive positioning swung momentum, particularly during the Lakers’ best run. The plus-minus tells the story – the team simply played better with him on the floor.

He didn’t hunt shots, didn’t make mistakes, and consistently made the extra pass. Nights like this are why coaches trust him when games tighten up.

Marcus Smart: C

Game Stats: 7 PTS, 4 REB, 5 AST, 2-5 FG, 2-3 3-PT FG, 1-4 FT, 31 MIN

Smart’s got the edge and effort, but not the results. He couldn’t get the job done again offensively, and his missed free throws were quite damaging in such a close game. He brought defensive energy, but Philly found ways around the lack of impact in the half-court.

He brought toughness and leadership, just not the results. The energy was there for Smart, but in the end, he just didn’t do enough. The Lakers could end up needing more from Smart in the playoffs.

Dalton Knecht: N/A

Game Stats: 2 PTS, 1 REB, 1 TOV, 1-1 FG, 3 MIN

Knecht’s minutes were brief, but he stayed composed and didn’t force the issue. He made his lone shot, moved the ball, and didn’t make any glaring mistakes.

In games like this, simply surviving your minutes matters. He did that.