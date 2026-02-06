Daryl Morey Dismisses James Harden, Says Cavaliers Did Not Get Better After Trade

Daryl Morey downplayed the Cavaliers’ deadline moves, taking a subtle jab amid James Harden chatter.

Jan 27, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; LA Clippers guard James Harden (1) warms up before the game against the Utah Jazz at Delta Center.
Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Fresh off the James Harden trade, not everyone is feeling good about the Cavs’ newest addition. In a recent chat with the media, Daryl Morey (76ers executive) played down the acquisition and argued that no team in the East made any “needle-moving” trades.

“We like our chances in the East, we feel like we’re in the mix with the top teams there. We have to prove that on the court, but we believe in this team. Folks have speculated on the improvements of our East competitors, but I don’t see it personally,” Morey told reporters when revealing he still likes his team’s chances. “Multiple moves were made at the deadline, but there weren’t any needle movers in my opinion.”

Morey’s comments stand out given where the Cavaliers are right now. Even finishing first in the standings last season and making a run to the second round, a rough start in this campaign proved that they needed more. That’s why they made the trade for James Harden this week, with the hopes that he could elevate their ceiling as contenders.

While Harden initially wanted to go to the Rockets, he saw a path to success in Cleveland next to veteran guard Donovan Mitchell. Together, Harden believes they can lead the Cavaliers to glory in the Eastern Conference and contend with some of the best teams in the league. At fourth in the East right now (31-21), the Cavs are poised to be a major threat come the spring.

Still, it’s not enough to convince Daryl Morey. Through his stints on the Rockets and 76ers, Morey has gotten to know Harden very well, and he knows the kind of impact he can bring. While his talent and production are elite, Harden’s game has consistently waned in the big moments. Of course, when the going gets tough, Harden is known to quit entirely as he destroys everything on the way out.

Morey experienced this personally a few years back, when he and Harden were at a standoff in Philadelphia. After apparently reneging on his max contract offer, Harden called him out publicly and vowed never to work with him again.

With all that baggage, it makes sense that Morey isn’t a believer in the Cavaliers. He’s seen it first-hand how things can go wrong with Harden, and he knows it’s only a matter of time. That’s why these first few weeks will be so imperative in setting the tone early in Cleveland and finding the formula that brings out the best in everyone.

At 36 years old, James won’t be leading the charge this time, but he’s in a place where he believes he can win. With averages of 25.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, 8.1 assists, 1.3 steals, and 0.4 blocks per game on 41.9% shooting and 34.7% shooting from three, he can be the missing piece for the Cavs if everyone stays healthy and follows the same gameplan.

