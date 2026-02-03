Clippers And Cavaliers’ Potential Starting Lineups After James Harden, Darius Garland Trade

Examining the potential starting lineups of the Cavaliers and the Clippers following James Harden's blockbuster trade to Cleveland for Darius Garland.

Chaitanya Dadhwal
5 Min Read
Mar 18, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard James Harden (1) shoots a free throw against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the second half at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Mar 18, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard James Harden (1) shoots a free throw against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the second half at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The Clippers traded James Harden to the Cavaliers in a blockbuster move for Darius Garland and a second-round pick just hours after the bombshell rumors dropped on the 36-year-old former MVP’s potential exit.

Both players were starters for their respective franchises, and thus, their trade has brought a new look to their respective franchises’ starting lineups. But considering that they both play in the same position: the point guard, they will most likely swap for each other on the previous starting lineups.

This is what the Clippers’ starting lineup would most probably look like with Darius Garland healthy:

PG: Darius Garland

SG: Kobe Sanders

SF: Kawhi Leonard

PF: John Collins

C: Ivica Zubac

Garland is currently recovering from a toe injury and would thus not likely directly break into the starting lineup in the next game. But as soon as he gets healthy, it won’t be long before the starting lineup looks something like what I have mentioned above.

The 26-year-old guard has missed 25 games so far due to a lingering toe injury, but started in all 26 games he played this season. The two-time All-Star averaged 18.0 points, 6.9 assists, and 2.4 rebounds while shooting 45.0% from the field and 36.0% from beyond the arc.

Since Bradley Beal has undergone a season-ending surgery, Sanders will likely start at the shooting guard position this season.

James Harden, on the other hand, was having a terrific season with the Clippers and was considered one of the outrageous snubs from the upcoming All-Star weekend.

He has averaged 25.4 points, 8.1 assists, and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 41.9% from the field and 34.7% from behind the three-point line. In terms of productivity, Harden is surely having a better season.

But the projected upside for the Clippers is a reliable player they could potentially build around in the future. Meanwhile, the 36-year-old veteran joins the Cavaliers, who are looking to win now with Donovan Mitchell, who seems to be on the verge of signing a supermax extension.

Here’s what their starting lineup will most probably look like with Harden on it, assuming the rest of their roster is healthy.

PG: James Harden

SG: Donovan Mitchell

SF: Max Strus

PF: Evan Mobley

C: Jarrett Allen

Mobley (left calf strain) and Strus (foot surgery) are currently sidelined with injuries and will likely be replaced by Jaylon Tyson and Sam Merrill in the short term.

The Cavaliers have been a top 4 team in the Eastern Conference consistently, and Harden has joined forces with Donovan Mitchell in the backcourt, who has been hungry to go beyond the second round of the playoffs for the last two years.

In my opinion, while the Cavaliers are looking much stronger currently, this is a win-win trade for both teams. The Cavaliers got rid of a reportedly disgruntled but promising player who also seems to be struggling with injuries currently, derailing the Cavaliers’ hopes to compete for a championship presently.

Garland was looking to lead a team and reportedly wanted to come out of the shadows of Donovan Mitchell. Once he recovers from his injury, he can potentially be a franchise player for the Clippers to build around.

Meanwhile, Harden has landed on a truly contending team in the East that needs a veteran guard with playoff experience to help them go all the way.

Experts and former players were worried that Harden was wasting his championship-contending window on the Clippers after their abysmal start to the season. Harden reportedly wanted an extension beyond 2027, but the Clippers were looking to go younger.

This allows him to capitalize on that window with the Cavaliers instead of struggling to make the play-in tournament with the Clippers. Hence, this trade is a win for both sides, getting players who are aligned with the respective franchise’s objectives.

Chaitanya Dadhwal is an NBA Analyst and Columnist at Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India.
