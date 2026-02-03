Pistons Fend Off Ferocious Nuggets Comeback To Earn Another Impressive Victory; 5 Key Takeaways

The Detroit Pistons keep showing us that they are serious title-contenders as they earned another huge victory in the season by defeating the Denver Nuggets 124-121.

Feb 3, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) tugs on the shorts of Denver Nuggets guard Tim Hardaway Jr. (10) before trying to drive past him in the second quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images
Feb 3, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) tugs on the shorts of Denver Nuggets guard Tim Hardaway Jr. (10) before trying to drive past him in the second quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

Detroit looked in control for most of the night, built a lead as large as 20 points, and then had to survive a full-blown Nikola Jokic-led storm before escaping with a 124-121 win over the Nuggets. The Pistons led for 97% of the game, but Denver’s late push turned what felt like a comfortable night into a tense finish that required poise, shot-making, and just enough defensive stops.

This one was a statement about Detroit’s growth. They didn’t fold when the momentum flipped. Behind Cade Cunningham’s command, Duncan Robinson’s shooting, and a dominant interior presence from Jalen Duren, the Pistons stacked up winning plays all night. Here are five key takeaways from a gritty, impressive victory.

 

1. Cade Cunningham Controlled The Game

Cade looked every bit like a franchise engine, putting up 29 points and 10 assists while shooting 9-of-19 from the field and 9-of-11 at the line. He was aggressive early, patient late, and consistently made the right read when Denver sent extra help. His ability to score and create kept Detroit’s offense from stalling, especially when the Nuggets made their fourth-quarter surge.

Even with 5 turnovers, Cade’s impact far outweighed the mistakes. Detroit finished with 27 assists, and much of that ball movement started with him bending the defense. He also posted a +11 plus/minus in a three-point win, which tells the story – when he was on the floor, Detroit controlled the tempo.

 

2. Duncan Robinson’s Shooting Changed Spacing

Robinson gave Detroit a massive perimeter lift, scoring 20 points on 7-of-12 shooting and a scorching 6-of-9 from three. Every time Denver tried to shrink the floor on Cunningham or pack the paint against Duren, Robinson made them pay. His off-ball movement forced constant defensive attention.

Those threes didn’t just add points – they stretched Denver’s coverage. The Pistons shot 12-of-29 (41.4%) from deep as a team, compared to Denver’s 10-of-30 (33.3%), and Robinson was the biggest reason why. His shooting gravity opened driving lanes that helped Detroit rack up 58 points in the paint.

 

3. Jalen Duren Battled Jokic And Won Key Moments

No one truly “stops” Nikola Jokic, who still finished with 24 points, 15 rebounds, and 4 assists, but Jalen Duren made him work. Duren delivered 19 points on 6-of-10 shooting, grabbed 13 rebounds, and went 7-of-8 from the free-throw line, punishing Denver inside.

Duren also contributed to Detroit matching Denver on the glass 43-43 and winning the interior scoring battle. The Pistons had 12 offensive rebounds, several from Duren and Isaiah Stewart, which created second-chance opportunities that proved crucial in a three-point game. Duren’s physical presence kept Detroit from being overwhelmed inside.

 

4. Detroit’s Pace And Transition Game Swung Momentum

One of the biggest hidden advantages came in transition, where Detroit outscored Denver 26-9 on fast breaks. That edge came from active defense and quick outlets that turned stops into easy points. Ausar Thompson ( 2 steals ) and the Pistons’ wings consistently pushed the tempo.

Detroit also forced 10 Nuggets turnovers and converted them into 20 points, doubling Denver’s output off Detroit miscues. Those easy baskets helped the Pistons build their early lead and gave them just enough cushion to withstand Denver’s late-game half-court execution.

 

5. Teamwide Contributions Outweighed Star Power

Jamal Murray scored 32 points while racking up 8 assists. Jokic put up another monster line, but Detroit responded with five players over 10 points. Their bench brought in timely contributions as well. Isaiah Stewart brought 11 points and 6 rebounds. Ronald Holland II and Javonte Green combined for 14 points and brought a disruptive defensive presence.

Logic follows that, with Detroit’s depth, they had 6 players with 2 or more assists. With Murray carrying the load for Denver in crunch time, Detroit limited shot selection and continued to create offensive looks with movement and spacing. That’s why Detroit was able to finish after absorbing a defensive run.

