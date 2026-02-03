Two Reasons Why James Harden Wants To Be Traded Away From The Clippers

James Harden’s tenure with the Los Angeles Clippers might come to a surprising end by the Feb. 5 trade deadline, but why are the two sides potentially set to part ways? Well, The Athletic’s Law Murray has shared two reasons why Harden, who has now missed the Clippers’ last two games due to personal reasons, wants to go elsewhere.

“James Harden seeks team that can avoid Play-In Tournament (like his previous 16 seasons) and more secure [financial] situation (can’t be extended, can either opt out or opt into partial guarantee while turning 37 this summer.”

Harden has a sensational record of never missing the playoffs in his career. It looked inevitable that his streak would end this season when the Clippers got off to a 6-21 start, but they have turned things around since then.

The Clippers are now 23-26 on the season, but that’s only good enough to be ninth in the West. It is still looking unlikely they’ll get into the top six and secure an automatic playoff berth.

The Cleveland Cavaliers have been mentioned as a potential landing spot as Harden seeks a move. The Cavaliers are currently fifth in the East with a 30-21 record, and like the Clippers, are a team on the rise. They have gone 8-2 in their last 10 games and are climbing up the standings.

A Harden-Darius Garland swap is said to have been discussed, but The Athletic reports the Cavaliers would want draft capital as well.

“The Cavaliers’ interest in Harden, league sources said, would be contingent on the amount of draft capital the Clippers would attach to sweeten any deal where they’d swap the 26-year-old All-Star guard for the 36-year-old former MVP.”

Finding a team willing and able to take on Harden has been termed an obstacle. The list of realistic suitors is said to be limited, even before considering scheme and depth-chart implications.

Harden is averaging 25.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, 8.1 assists, 1.3 steals, and 0.4 blocks per game in 2025-26. The 11-time All-Star is still playing at a high level, but your roster needs to be built around his strengths and weaknesses.

The Minnesota Timberwolves, Toronto Raptors, and New Orleans Pelicans were brought up as three alternative destinations for Harden. It doesn’t look like he’ll end up with any of those teams.

Harden doesn’t want to go to the Raptors or the Pelicans, while NBA insiders Marc Stein and Jake Fischer report that the Timberwolves won’t pursue him. They also state that he has eyed the Atlanta Hawks as a potential landing spot, but they won’t look into acquiring him either.

As for the financial aspect, Harden has a $42.3 million player option for 2026-27 ($13 million partial guarantee). ClutchPoints’ Tomer Azarly reports the 36-year-old is seeking a two-year, $80 million deal in the summer.

“The Clippers have long been prioritizing their cap space heading into the summer of 2027, and were not willing to give players deals beyond the 2026-27 season. Harden, who turns 37 in August, had been hoping to secure a two-year, fully guaranteed deal worth $80 million after this season, sources said, but the Clippers have remained steadfast in their unwillingness to go beyond 2027.”

The Clippers, like the Los Angeles Lakers, are not interested in handing out long-term deals. They’d better get some key pieces in free agency, or they’ll get blasted for this approach.

Azarly also reports that the Clippers denied the Cavaliers’ request for future draft capital during negotiations. It was the 2030 first-round pick they had enquired about.

Azarly believes there is a real scenario where Harden remains with the Clippers beyond the deadline. That might not be ideal for anyone, though. There is no point in staying together a little longer when you know a divorce is inevitable.

Harden had joined the Clippers via a trade from the Philadelphia 76ers in 2023. His days as one of the better players in the NBA had seemed over at that stage, but he has enjoyed a revival in Los Angeles. Harden made the All-NBA Third Team in 2025, and this season was trending in a positive direction as well. Unfortunately, there will be no happy ending.

It appears this report surprised not just those on the outside but Clippers players as well. Kawhi Leonard, John Collins, and head coach Tyronn Lue reacted to it following the 128-113 loss to the 76ers at the Intuit Dome on Monday.

The Clippers are, funnily enough, in action next against the Cavaliers at the Intuit Dome on Wednesday at 10:30 PM ET. You wonder if a Harden trade would have been finalized by the time the game tips off.