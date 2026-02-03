James Harden Has Made 4 Trade Requests In The Last 6 Years

At this point, James Harden asking out has almost become part of the NBA calendar. Injuries heal, rosters shuffle, and sooner or later, Harden’s future comes up again. His latest trade request from the Los Angeles Clippers ahead of the deadline, it adds yet another chapter to a familiar pattern.

Over the last six years, James Harden has either formally requested or actively worked toward a trade four different times, spanning four franchises and two conferences.

Here is how it all unfolded.

1. Houston Rockets

Nov 16th, 2020: As Houston’s James Harden considers his future with the franchise, one possible trade destination is rising to the top of his list: Brooklyn. The idea of reuniting with Kevin Durant and joining Kyrie Irving is resonating with Harden, sources told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The first domino fell in Houston. After years of carrying the franchise and coming up short in the playoffs, Harden began signaling he wanted out. Reports surfaced that Brooklyn had jumped to the top of his list, with the idea of reuniting with Kevin Durant and teaming up with Kyrie Irving.

The Rockets tried to hold the line, but Harden made his dissatisfaction impossible to ignore. Less than two months later, on January 14th, 2021, he was traded to the Brooklyn Nets, ending an era that had defined the Rockets for nearly a decade.

2. Brooklyn Nets

February 10th, 2021: Although Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden wants a trade to the Philadelphia 76ers, he has resisted making that formal request out of fear of the public backlash that would come with asking out of a second franchise in consecutive seasons, sources told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

This one moved quietly, but it was no less real. While Harden never went public, reports confirmed he wanted out of Brooklyn and preferred the Philadelphia 76ers. He reportedly avoided a formal request to dodge backlash for asking out in back-to-back seasons.

Behind the scenes, the wheels were already turning. On deadline day, on February 10th, 2022, Brooklyn sent Harden to Philadelphia, pairing him with Joel Embiid and resetting expectations yet again.

3. Philadelphia 76ers

June 30th, 2023: Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden has exercised his $35.6 million option for the 2023-24 season, clearing the way for the organization and the 10-time All-Star to work together on finding a trade, sources told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

By the summer of 2023, Harden’s relationship with Philadelphia had frayed. He opted into his $35.6 million player option not to stay, but to facilitate a trade. It was clear he no longer saw the Sixers as his long-term home.

After months of tension and public frustration, Philadelphia finally moved him to the Los Angeles Clippers on November 1st, 2023. It was his third trade request in just over three years.

4. Los Angeles Clippers

February 2nd, 2026: The Los Angeles Clippers and 11-time All-Star James Harden are working through whether the sides can find a deal by Thursday’s NBA trade deadline, sources tell ESPN. Both sides are aligned in conversations together and with interested teams, sources told ESPN’s Shams Charania.

Now comes the latest chapter. Harden and the Clippers are actively discussing whether a trade makes sense before the deadline. According to reports, both sides are aligned, helped by Harden’s contract structure, which includes a partially guaranteed option.

Despite the Clippers playing their best basketball in weeks, winning 17 out of their last 21 games, Harden is once again evaluating his championship window. Cleveland has reportedly emerged as a serious suitor, and Harden holds real power thanks to his no-trade clause.

Statistically, Harden has still been productive, averaging 25.4 points and 8.1 assists this season. But the pattern is impossible to ignore.

Four trade situations in six years. Four different directions. Four different timelines.

Whether this latest chapter ends with another move or not, Harden’s career has become as much about control and leverage as it has about step-back threes. And until he finally settles, the league will keep waiting for the next request.