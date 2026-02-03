3 Alternative James Harden Trade Destinations If Cavaliers Talks Fail; Clippers’ Guard May Only Prefer One

While the trade talks between the Clippers and the Cavaliers involving James Harden seems to be garnering traction, an insider reveals three alternative trade destinations.

Siddhant Gupta
4 Min Read
Dec 28, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard James Harden (1) controls the ball against the Detroit Pistons during the first half at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Trade rumors seem to be heating up as the deadline nears, as the latest reports indicate that Los Angeles Clippers superstar James Harden is seeking a move away from the franchise.

Currently, the Cleveland Cavaliers appear to be the most likely landing spot, with Darius Garland potentially becoming the piece to help facilitate the trade. While both teams are in advanced talks, ClutchPoints’ Tomer Azarly noted that three other teams may also emerge as potential trade destinations for the Clippers. He wrote:

“In addition to the Cleveland Cavaliers, league sources tell ClutchPoints that the Minnesota Timberwolves have also had trade discussions with the Clippers around James Harden… The Toronto Raptors and New Orleans Pelicans have also inquired about potentially trading for James Harden, but sources say Harden has no interest in joining either franchise via trade.”

The trade interest from teams such as the Toronto Raptors and the New Orleans Pelicans is certainly intriguing. Rumors have indicated that the Raptors have seemed willing to part with Immanuel Quickley to make roster upgrades. Meanwhile, the Pelicans appear to be gearing up for a potential rebuild.

While both teams could have assets that could prove useful for the Clippers, James Harden’s unwillingness to play for either franchise could be a major factor, primarily because he has the power to veto any trade.

In this regard, per Azarly’s report, the Minnesota Timberwolves remain the only landing spot that has a chance of acquiring the 11-time All-Star. Thus, while the Cavaliers undoubtedly remain frontrunners to potentially acquire Harden in a swap deal involving Garland, counting Minnesota out as a potential suitor before the deadline may not be simple.

 

Can The Wolves Acquire James Harden?

James Harden was viewed as a potential trade target for the Minnesota Timberwolves to address their point guard woes earlier in the season, too. To facilitate the move, a trade scenario involving the Wolves was also created.

Taking on Harden’s $39.1 million cap hit may be a challenge for the Wolves, who are already above the first apron. But considering the assets at their disposal, formulating a convincing offer is possible.

To acquire Harden, Minnesota would likely have to give up either Julius Randle or Rudy Gobert in a trade. Considering that the Clippers already have some solid centers in place, the notion of taking on Gobert’s $35 million contract may not be as appealing.

Hence, a potential offer from the Wolves could be constructed around Julius Randle, Rob Dillingham, and Terrance Shannon Jr. Based on the structure of the deal with the Cavaliers, which could likely be a swap with no picks involved, such a deal may appear favorable for both teams.

Alternatively, the Wolves could consider packaging Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo for James Harden, Chris Paul, and potentially another young player such as Kobe Brown.

On paper, this trade offer is geared to benefit the Clippers marginally more, even allowing them to offload Paul in the process. However, due to the salary cap impact of this deal on Minnesota, it is less likely to go through.

Acquiring Harden would effectively solve the Wolves’ most pressing roster issue. When additionally considering the 11-time All-Star’s form this season, averaging 25.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 8.1 assists per game, he could be a solid running mate next to Anthony Edwards.

However, any potential trade must receive James Harden’s approval, which creates a major obstacle. Hence, all future discussions are likely to hinge on whether the talks with the Cavs prove to be fruitful or not.

BySiddhant Gupta
