4-Team Mock Trade Pairs James Harden With Anthony Edwards

Los Angeles Clippers superstar James Harden has been in incredible form to start the 2025-26 season. While playing like his former self, Harden’s resurgence has been one of the positive talking points from the Clippers this season.

Unfortunately, that has also been the only positive point to emerge from the organization this year. With a 6-16 record, Los Angeles is currently among the worst teams in the Western Conference. With poor performances setting the tone for the season, Los Angeles already seems to be falling apart.

With their current form in mind, the Clippers have been urged to facilitate trades for James Harden and Kawhi Leonard to restructure the team’s core. While the Rockets have emerged as a potential landing spot for Harden, Bleacher Report’s Dan Favale had a more interesting proposal.

Given the Minnesota Timberwolves‘ need for a primary playmaker, Favale presented a massive trade package that would enable the Wolves to acquire James Harden. Here’s Favale’s proposal:

Proposed Trade Details

Minnesota Timberwolves Receive: James Harden, Haywood Highsmith

Los Angeles Clippers Receive: Jalen Green, Bones Hyland

Brooklyn Nets Receive: Mike Conley, Leonard Miller, 2026 second-round pick (PHX), 2026 second-round pick (LAC via MEM), 2027 second-round pick (MIN via CLE)

Phoenix Suns Receive: Julius Randle

Favale’s trade idea sees several assets changing hands. Considering that the Brooklyn Nets are effectively playing a facilitating role, their impact on the trade is minimal. With this in mind, we examine how this trade scenario affects the remaining parties involved.

Why Do The Phoenix Suns Do This Trade?

In this trade scenario, the Phoenix Suns acquire Julius Randle in the process of giving up Jalen Green. While this may not seem like a significant move at first, the Suns could greatly benefit from this deal.

Green was acquired as part of the deal that sent Kevin Durant to the Rockets. Given that the Suns were expected to retool around Devin Booker, this acquisition was met with mixed opinions, with doubts being raised about how the two would fit together.

Although Green has had a positive outlook on the pairing, the young guard hasn’t been able to showcase his fit next to Booker. Having suffered back-to-back injuries, he is expected to remain sidelined for an extended period.

Despite his absence, the Suns have looked competitive. Hence, by adding a versatile forward like Julius Randle, who is averaging 22.7 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 6.0 assists per game, Phoenix could legitimately become a playoff contender this season.

What Do The Clippers Gain From This Deal?

For the Clippers, acquiring Jalen Green and Bones Hyland may not make them a more competitive unit. But the implications of the trade may only be felt in the long run.

Favale notes that Green may not be as valuable as James Harden, but due to his age and athletic upside, he may be worth investing in.

At 23, he has the potential to be a gifted scorer while being less ball-dominant. Given Green’s career averages of 20.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game, Los Angeles may see a lot of merit in cultivating his talent if they enter a rebuild.

Along with Jalen Green, L.A. would also acquire one of their former players, Bones Hyland, from the Wolves. Although he hasn’t received much playing time this season, he has still proven himself to be a productive asset, averaging 3.6 points and 1.3 assists per game on 48.8% shooting from the field.

Hyland was engaged in extended contract discussions with the Wolves before re-signing with them this summer. Considering his value as a bench player and playmaker, Los Angeles could boost their bench depth by acquiring him.

Acquiring the 23-year-old also has salary cap benefits, as it allows the Clippers to shed $5.6 million in cap space, helping them get further below the first apron. Paired with Bones Hyland’s $2.2 million contract, the Clippers would be saving approximately $3.4 million in cap space this season.

Does Acquiring James Harden Help The Wolves?

For the Wolves, acquiring James Harden could help them cement their status as a playoff contender this season.

Although Minnesota is coming off consecutive WCF appearances, its underwhelming start to the 2025-26 season has seen it place sixth in the West. On this note, pairing Harden with Anthony Edwards would address one of the franchise’s major pain points.

The point guard position has been a point of concern for the Wolves this season. Although Donte DiVincenzo has done a solid job in the starting lineup, it is evident that Edwards has taken up playmaking duties. While this has addressed a need for the team, it has restricted the superstar’s performance.

With the addition of a primary playmaker, the Wolves may also get their offense to click. Given how reliable James Harden has been this season, averaging 26.9 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 8.4 assists per game on 43.7% shooting from the field and 36.8% from three-point range, he could be a massive upgrade to the backcourt.

Along with James Harden, the Wolves would also be acquiring defensive reinforcement in the form of Haywood Highsmith. Although the forward was traded to the Nets this offseason, with career averages of 5.4 points and 3.1 rebounds per game on 37.4% shooting from beyond the arc, he could be a strong 3-and-D boost to Minnesota’s bench.

Who Really Benefits From This Trade?

For the most part, it would appear that only the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Phoenix Suns stand to benefit from this trade. With the acquisition of bona fide stars, both teams become notably better heading into the remainder of the season.

Favale’s proposal doesn’t really answer the Clippers’ problems. By trading Harden away, Los Angeles would become even more vulnerable. With the lack of playmaking and the reduced offensive production, Los Angeles would effectively end up tanking. When considering that they won’t even have a first-round pick in next year’s draft, this approach seems to be counterintuitive.