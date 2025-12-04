Raptors Look Like Favorites Against Lakers Without Luka Doncic And Marcus Smart

The Los Angeles Lakers walk into Scotiabank Arena tonight in a very different spot than usual. Instead of rolling in behind another Luka Doncic masterclass, they’ll try to steal a road win without their MVP candidate and without Marcus Smart, the guard who usually sets their defensive tone. The Lakers are coming off a loss on Monday against the resilient Phoenix Suns, a 108-125 beatdown at home.

Toronto has quietly turned its building back into a real fortress, and with the Raptors sitting at 8-2 at home, this matchup suddenly feels like an uphill climb for a shorthanded Lakers group. Tipoff is set for 7:30 PM EST, and while Los Angeles still carries the bigger names, the context points heavily toward Toronto, which beat Portland on Tuesday, 121-118 in their last outing.

The Lakers remain one of the hottest teams in the league overall. At 15-5, they remain 2nd in the Western Conference and have looked like a legitimate contender whenever they’ve been close to full strength. Their offense has been powered by the elite one-two punch of Doncic and Austin Reaves.

Doncic has completely taken over the system, averaging 35.3 points, 8.9 assists, and 8.9 rebounds, living in the paint and controlling every possession. Reaves has made the leap from breakout role player to clear-cut star, putting up 28.1 points, 6.6 assists, and 5.7 rebounds in 17 games, regularly bailing the Lakers out with tough shot-making when defenses sell out on Luka.

Tonight, though, all that creation disappears. Doncic will be out for personal reasons as he’s expecting his second child in Slovenia, and Smart remains sidelined with his lingering back issue, leaving Los Angeles without both its offensive engine and its most physical on-ball defender.

That puts a lot of weight on everyone else. LeBron James, still easing back into full rhythm, has been more of a connector than a dominant scorer this season, averaging 15.2 points, 7.2 assists, and 4.0 rebounds. Deandre Ayton will play despite dealing with right knee soreness, and his presence inside becomes even more important without Doncic spoon-feeding him easy looks. Reaves will have to slide into the primary playmaking role, something he’s shown he can do in stretches, but doing it for a full game on the road against a long, aggressive defense is a different challenge.

On the other side, Toronto has started to look like the version of the Raptors their fanbase has been waiting for. They come into the night with a strong 15-7 record and, more importantly, that 8-2 mark at home as the 2nd seed in the East. Scotiabank has felt loud again, and the Raptors are playing with the confidence of a group that knows exactly who it is. Scottie Barnes has taken another step as a do-everything forward, posting 20.3 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 5.0 assists on a nightly basis, while the perimeter scoring has been balanced by guys who can all handle, shoot, and attack closeouts like Brandon Ingram, leading the team in scoring with 21.5 points per game.

Toronto isn’t completely healthy either, and the injury report matters. RJ Barrett is out (right knee sprain), taking away a downhill scorer and a secondary playmaker. Jakob Poeltl is also sidelined (rest), which removes their best screener and traditional rim protector. Those absences force the Raptors to go smaller, switch more, and lean heavily on Barnes and their wings to rebound and protect the paint by committee. Still, they’ve shown they can survive those losses, especially at home, by turning games into track meets and trusting their length and activity to bother opposing ball-handlers.

From a matchup standpoint, the Raptors’ strengths line up uncomfortably well with the Lakers’ current weaknesses. Toronto loves to swarm the ball, dig down on drivers, and turn live-ball turnovers into transition points. Without Doncic orchestrating, Los Angeles tends to be sloppier with its decision-making, especially when Reaves is forced into constant on-ball duty and secondary creators are asked to make plays they’re not used to making. Smart’s absence compounds that problem at the other end: he’s the one who usually picks up the opponent’s best perimeter scorer and sets the tone physically from the opening tip.

History gives the Lakers a bit of hope. They’ve beaten the Raptors in Toronto in four of their last five visits, often finding ways to quiet the crowd early and riding big nights from their stars to close out tight games late. That kind of track record matters; this group won’t be intimidated by the building or the moment, even without Doncic and Smart. Ayton’s size can still cause problems if Toronto struggles on the defensive glass, and Reaves has already shown he can explode offensively when he has the ball in his hands all night.

But across 48 minutes, the edges lean toward Toronto. The Raptors are playing with rhythm, they’re at home, and they know exactly where their shots are coming from. Barnes should be able to hunt mismatches against smaller Lakers defenders, and Toronto’s army of wings can throw multiple bodies at Reaves to wear him down as the game goes on. Without Luka to bail them out in late-clock situations and without Smart to generate extra possessions with deflections and steals, the Lakers will need a near-perfect performance from everyone else just to keep this one within reach.

Given all of that, it’s hard not to view the Raptors as the favorite. They have the home-court advantage, the healthier core, and the momentum in their own building. The Lakers still have enough talent to make this competitive, and if Reaves and Ayton both go off, they can absolutely steal it. But on balance, the safer bet is Toronto holding serve at home and handing Los Angeles a rare stumble in what’s been an otherwise dominant stretch.