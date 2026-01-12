Raptors Reportedly Considering Moving On From Immanuel Quickley; What Could They Get In Return?

The Toronto Raptors have been a surprisingly competitive team this season. With the addition of Brandon Ingram this offseason and the continued development of Scottie Barnes, the Raptors have positioned themselves as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference.

With a 24-16 record, the Raptors are currently placed fourth in the East, a solid position from a playoff standpoint. However, the franchise may have greater aspirations. With the potential to contend for the title, Toronto may be considering making some big moves to improve its chances.

According to a report by ClutchPoints’ Brett Siegel, the Raptors may be inclined to package Immanuel Quickley along with a first-round pick in a “win-now” move to enhance their chances.

“Jamal Shead has emerged as a key guard in head coach Darko Rajakovic’s rotations, and Quickley’s cap figure would be the key to this franchise making a key upgrade at the trade deadline,” Siegel wrote. “Early indications surrounding the Raptors also suggest they would be open to moving their first-round pick in this year’s draft for an established win-now talent as well.”

Quickley has undoubtedly been a key member of Toronto’s rotations. As a talented guard with the ability to push the tempo and score in crucial moments, he has been a solid contributor to the team.

With averages of 16.5 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 6.3 assists per game this season, Quickley has also been one of Toronto’s best performers. However, given the Raptors’ current roster situation and Quickley’s $32.5 million cap hit, he appears to be their most valuable player asset in a trade.

What Could The Raptors Get In Return For Quickley?

A package featuring Immanuel Quickley and a first-round pick is certainly enticing. Quickley’s contract appears to be inflated in comparison to his production, but the young guard has displayed the potential to play a bigger role when given the opportunity.

There are several targets that the Raptors may consider worthwhile, but considering their current roster needs, especially with Jakob Poeltl sidelined, a capable big man may be their best bet. On that note, two trade scenarios may appear particularly enticing.

The first involves a potential trade with the Minnesota Timberwolves to acquire Naz Reid and Donte DiVincenzo.

Both Reid and DiVincenzo have been vital to the Wolves’ success, but Minnesota’s need for a primary point guard has been noted since the start of the season. Given Quickley’s contract value and potential, along with a first-round pick, the Wolves may be inclined to make this deal.

For the Raptors, acquiring Reid and DiVincenzo could be significant. DiVincenzo has proven himself as an impactful two-way player with shooting upside. With averages of 13.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game on 37.7% shooting from three-point range this season, he could easily earn minutes in Toronto’s rotation.

Meanwhile, Reid’s versatility as a big man allows him to seamlessly slot in next to Barnes and Ingram in the frontcourt. Although he is undersized, Reid’s averages of 14.5 points and 6.3 rebounds per game this season indicate that he is capable of standing his ground against other big men in the league.

While promising, the Wolves may be quite hesitant to part with Reid, whom they offered a contract extension to this offseason. Hence, another alternative the Raptors could consider would be a potential trade with the Brooklyn Nets for Nic Claxton and Cam Thomas.

Claxton has garnered considerable trade interest this season. While the Nets haven’t shown an inclination to part with him, a deal involving a first-round pick and Quickley could prove appealing.

For the Raptors, acquiring an athletic, shot-blocking big man like Claxton could prove ideal. For the 2025-26 season, he is averaging 13.1 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks per game. Given how solid Toronto’s defense has been this season (defensive rating of 112.1), adding a piece like Claxton would only serve to make them more competitive.

Along with Claxton, Thomas’ addition could also prove worthwhile. As an elite scorer, with averages of 18.9 points per game on 42.2% shooting from the field this season, Thomas could help bolster Toronto’s bench production.

Even though the guard may be dissatisfied with such a role, Toronto may view his addition as a low-risk move, primarily due to his status as an expiring contract. With short-term value being prioritized, both parties may see merit in making a deal.

Should The Raptors Make A Win-Now Move?

As Siegel mentioned, Jamal Shead has earned a bigger role in Toronto’s rotations, positioning him as a reliable playmaking guard in the second unit. While this could indicate the potential for him to embrace a bigger role and eventually replace Quickley, the Raptors may be hesitant to make a move right away.

For the most part, the Raptors have remained competitive even with Jakob Poeltl sidelined. Toronto’s positional flexibility has been quite noteworthy during this stretch, as the team has posted a 7-3 record since its starting big man went down. While impressive, this doesn’t necessarily guarantee success in the postseason.

Thus, the Raptors are likely to monitor Poeltl’s injury status before making any moves. With roughly three weeks left before the trade deadline, however, Toronto may be forced to decide on its approach to the season sooner rather than later.